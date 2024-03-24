2024 Chicago Bulls Playoff Picture after loss vs Boston Celtics: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 23)

The Chicago Bulls endured a 124-113 loss to the Boston Celtics at the United Center on Saturday, keeping them in ninth place in the East with a 34-37 record.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points each, but were outplayed by Jayson Tatum (26 points), Al Horford (23 points), and Sam Hauser (23 points).

Chicago Bulls' Playoff Picture: Updated Standings

The Bulls' loss puts them at 34-37, three games short of the .500 mark. They are four wins behind the seventh-placed Sixers (38-32), and three wins ahead of the 10th-placed Hawks (31-39). The Heat (38-32) are in eighth.

The Bulls have 11 games left to try and boost their standing and secure a direct playoff spot.

Chicago Bulls' Playoff Picture: Remaining schedule

Up next, the Chicago Bulls host the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers at home. This is followed by a two-game road trip, where they visit the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They play three more games at home (Hawks, Knicks, Knicks) and finish their regular season with a three-game road trip that culminates with a skirmish against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The schedule is challenging, given that they play some Eastern Conference playoff contenders in the Indiana Pacers, the Orlando Magic, and the Knicks. Add in the Minnesota threat, and Chicago will need to record wins against teams out of postseason contention while also keeping a close eye on how the Hawks do.

Last season, the Bulls finished 10th and made the play-in tournament, where they got past the Toronto Raptors but fell to the Miami Heat.