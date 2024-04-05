2024 Dallas Mavericks Picture after win vs Atlanta Hawks (April 4): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks recovered from a tough 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday to batter the Atlanta Hawks 109-95 two nights later. Luka Doncic bucked a scoreless first quarter against the Hawks to lead the Mavericks to a much-needed victory. “Luka Legend” fell two assists shy of yet another triple-double.

Dallas’ win hiked its record to 46-30 to stay in front of the sixth-placed Phoenix Suns (45-31) and the seventh-ranked New Orleans Pelicans (45-31). With roughly 10 more days of action left, the Mavs have to keep grinding to stay on the same rung or even overtake the fourth-placed LA Clippers (48-28) in their conference’s win-loss ladder.

The Dallas Mavericks still have a tough road ahead

The Dallas Mavericks’ remaining six games are equally divided on the road and at home in Texas. They will host the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Waiting to ambush Doncic and his teammates outside of their home floor are the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and OKC Thunder.

Based on how tightly packed the teams in the wild and wooly West are lumped together, the Mavericks have to win as many games as possible. At the very least, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs will have to aim for a 4-2 mark for a favorable end to their regular season. This will likely allow them to stay outside of the risky and complicated play-in tournament.

The Mavericks have put it all together since early March

Since March 7, the Dallas Mavericks have compiled an impressive 12-2 card, with those losses coming against the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors. Dallas had excellent chances of staying unbeaten but couldn’t pull past the said opponents.

During that stretch, the Mavericks' offensive and defensive ratings have vaulted into the top 2. Granted they arguably have had a soft schedule, but they still had to get the job done to steadily climb the West. Along the way, they’ve also had superb wins against the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, the Sacramento Kings twice and the Dubs.

Jason Kidd is confident that the Dallas Mavericks have peaked at just the right time. If they can continue playing on the same level, they’ll likely end in the top four in the Western Conference.

The playoffs, though, will be the stage that will determine just how Kidd's group have managed to pull all together. Should they host a first-round series, they will be in for a slugfest against any opponent.