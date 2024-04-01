2024 Dallas Mavericks playoff picture following win vs Houston Rockets (March 31): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks secured a huge victory on Sunday, halting the Houston Rockets' 11-game winning streak and extending their own streak to seven wins. With the win, they improved to a 45-29 record with eight games remaining.

The magic of Luka Doncic was most instrumental in the Mavericks' victory, as he recorded 47 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Kyrie Irving contributed 24 points and seven assists.

The Mavericks got scorching hot as a team, shooting 52% from the field and making 24 of 47 3-point attempts.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 28 points for the Rockets, whose push for a spot in the Play-In Tournament hit a stumble after Sunday’s loss and Golden State’s victory over the Spurs.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Team Standings

With eight games remaining, the Dallas Mavericks are currently tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Based on the current standings, the Mavericks would face the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. The Clippers, as the fourth seed, would have the homecourt advantage over the Mavericks.

The Mavericks and Clippers have a history, having faced each other in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

It is likely that the Mavericks will remain in the fifth to eighth seeds. They are currently two games ahead of the seventh-seed Phoenix Suns and 2.5 games ahead of the eighth-seed Sacramento Kings.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Schedule

According to Tankathon, the Mavericks have the seventh easiest schedule remaining. Four of their last games are against teams fighting for playoff spots, including the OKC Thunder, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and the Houston Rockets. They also face two teams already eliminated from playoff contention, the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

Compared to the Pelicans, with whom they are currently tied, the Mavericks have a slightly easier schedule. The Pelicans' remaining schedule includes two games against the Phoenix Suns and matchups against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, and Orlando Magic.

Both the Kings and Suns have tougher schedules than the Mavericks, especially the Suns, whose last eight games will be against playoff-bound opponents.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Looking at team’s record vs possible first-round opponents

The Mavericks have struggled against the top teams in the Western Conference this season. They are 1-2 against the LA Clippers and 1-2 against the Denver Nuggets, with all losses occurring before the trade deadline.

They have a 1-2 record against the Thunder, splitting the two games played since acquiring PJ Washington. The Mavericks are 1-3 against the Timberwolves.