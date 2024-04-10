2024 Dallas Mavericks playoff picture after win vs Charlotte Hornets (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks rode into Buzz City and drubbed the Charlotte Hornets' 130-104 on Tuesday. Behind Luka Doncic’s triple-double performance, the visitors raced to an early advantage before fending off every attempt by the hosts to rally. Dallas’ win improved its win-loss slate to 49-30 with three more games left on their schedule.

The Mavericks wanted to sprint to the finish line a month ago. They have certainly accomplished their goal, as they have won all but two of their past 17 games to surge up the standings. Doncic and Co. are now under two games behind the LA Clippers for the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks still have to win one more game to avoid complications

Despite their surge, the Dallas Mavericks are just 2.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (46-32) and the New Orleans Pelicans (46-32). If Phoenix and New Orleans sweep their remaining four games, while the Mavs go winless in their following three, Dallas drops to the play-in tournament. If all three teams end up with similar records, the Mavericks are assured of a ticket to the playoffs.

Dallas won the season series against Phoenix 2-1 and is even with New Orleans at 2-2. If they somehow finish with the same win-loss slate, the Mavericks edge them both as Dallas has the better conference record. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks can’t rest on their laurels. Another win gets one foot inside playoffs.

The Mavericks are rolling on both ends of the court

Last year, the Dallas Mavericks limped out of the play-in contention. “Luka Legend” blasted his team for being unable to stop anybody on defense. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban completed the frustrating season by holding out Doncic and Irving in their final game versus the Chicago Bulls.

This year has been different, particularly starting after the trade deadline. The additions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford are just what the doctor ordered on defense and rim protection. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have meshed better than ever. On both ends of the court, the Mavericks have been deadly.

Proof of the pudding, however, will come in the playoffs. In a seven-game series, the Dallas Mavericks’ weaknesses will be exploited by other teams. The team’s ability to respond to adversity under the bright lights will be severely tested.

If both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy while the defense holds up, Dallas’ roll could continue deep into the postseason.