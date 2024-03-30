2024 Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture following win/loss vs Sacramento Kings (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks strung up their sixth straight win and 10th in 11 games after dispatching the Sacramento Kings 107-103. Dallas’ last two victories have come at the expense of one of the teams that are trying to chase them down for the enviable sixth spot in the West. The 44-29 Mavericks now have a two-game lead over their victims and 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (43-31).

Luka Doncic and his teammates know, though, that nothing is settled in their hotly-contested conference. They are aware that a single loss can greatly complicate their goal of punching an outright playoff ticket. Where they want to go is within sight but they have to play even better to get to that place.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have been playing at a high level in leading the Dallas Mavericks. On Friday night, it was Irving’s 14 fourth-quarter points that paved the way for the Kings’ downfall. Doncic also kept their hosts flustered with his control of the game, leadership and playmaking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks co-stars will have to sustain what they are doing to not only avoid the play-in tournament but also to challenge for the top-four slots. They are only two games behind the LA Clippers (46-27) for the fourth seed and open the postseason in Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks have a tough schedule to finish the season

The Dallas Mavericks have a rough stretch ahead of them to finish the regular season. Only two teams are no longer in the hunt for at least the play-in tournament among the teams they will be facing. The Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons could still play spoiler so Luka Doncic and his teammates remain wary.

Lying in wait for the Mavericks are the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors twice. Both are battling for the 10th spot so games against Dallas will be fiercely contested. Dallas could end up with a losing record during that four-game stretch versus the Dubs and the Rockets.

The Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and OKC Thunder are also waiting in ambush along the way. Atlanta may rest some of its players as it is destined for the play-in tournament but the same can’t be said for Miami and Oklahoma. The Heat and the Thunder are in a no-holds-barred finish for better playoff positioning which will make their respective games versus Dallas a toss-up.

Luka Doncic is battling through injuries

Luka Doncic has been powering through various injuries over the past two months. He has dealt with a nasal fracture, a sore hamstring and discomfort in his Achilles. “Luka Legend” has played in 23 of the Dallas Mavericks' 24 games but how he will hold up will be the biggest concern for the team.

Expand Tweet

Dallas will be confident of a strong surge towards the finish line if the Slovenian maestro can keep playing through injuries. If he sits out more games or is compromised, the Mavericks may be doomed to a disappointing end.