2024 Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture after loss vs Golden State Warriors (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks' seven-game winning streak was broken after they were edged out 100-104 by the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday. The marquee clash saw superstars Luka Doncic and Steph Curry face off and in a contest that went down to the wire, the Warriors eventually prevailed to keep their tenth-place in the Western Conference standings.

The win saw the hosts improve to 41-34 and give themselves some breathing space from the Houston Rockets who were hot on their trail. As for the Mavericks, the loss still sees them in fifth place in the standings tied with the New Orleans Pelicans who are 45-30 as well.

On the game front, Doncic propped up yet another triple-double this season with 30 points, eleven rebounds, and eleven assists. Kyrie Irving had 27 points, while PJ Washington chipped in with 20 points. The bench collectively had 13 points.

It was Golden State's bench that made the difference with Chris Paul (14 points) and Moses Moody (12 points) adding to the starting five's contributions led by Andrew Wiggins (23 points). Curry and Klay Thompson had 13 and 14 points each.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Updated standings

The loss sees the Mavericks dip to 45-30 — the same run as the New Orleans Pelicans. They are now 23-15 on the road, and while the loss still sees them hang on to the fifth seed, they hope they can bounce back with a win and stay out of the play-in tournament.

The Mavs will also hope that the Pelicans or the Sacramento Kings stutter at some point in their remaining slate of games to ensure they stay in the top six.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

Here's a quick look at the Dallas Mavericks' seven games remaining in the regular season:

Date Team Venue April 4 Atlanta Hawks American Airlines Center April 5 Golden State Warriors American Airlines Center April 7 Houston Rockets American Airlines Center April 9 Charlotte Hornets Spectrum Center April 10 Miami Heat Kaseya Center April 12 Detroit Pistons American Airlines Center April 14 OKC Thunder Paycom Center

Dallas plays two back-to-back contests at home up next, before a skirmish against the Houston Rockets. With the Hawks looking a different unit and the Warriors keen on fending off Houston, the next three games become challenging for the Mavericks who can't afford to drop any of these games.

The winnable contests are when they play the Hornets and the Pistons, while the Heat and the Thunder outfits pose a stern test. At the time of writing, Miami is on a three-game winning streak, while OKC will look to take the top spot and finish their regular season. Only time will tell if Dallas can bounce back to winning ways and build on the momentum.