2024 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after loss against New Orleans Pelicans (April 12): Updated standings, schedule, and more 

The Golden State Warriors are in dire straits. Their playoff chances took another hit on Saturday after being trounced, 114-109 by the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss saw the Warriors slip to 10th place in a packed Western Conference, and they will now hope that a few results go their way to bag the eighth seed.

It certainly didn't help their cause that crosstown rivals LA Lakers won their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies and sit in eighth place. It was the CJ McCollum show at the Chase Center as he blitzed Golden State with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists. Trey Murphy III continued his solid run with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Zion Williamson added 26 points.

The Warriors were led by Steph Curry who ended his evening with a game-high 33 points. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had 19 and 18 points each, but it wasn't enough to get past New Orleans.

Now, they will look to close out their regular season with a win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Ahead of that matchup, here's a look at their 2024 playoffs picture.

Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Picture: Updated standings

The loss to the Pelicans sees the Warriors (45-36) in 10th place, tied with the Sacramento Kings who lost to the Phoenix Suns (48-33) on Friday. The LA Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies sees them in eighth place with a 46-35 record.

The slip-up on Friday could very well stick the Warriors in 10th place. For the Warriors to finish at a better seed, they will need the Lakers to lose to the Pelicans and the Kings to lose to the Portland Trail Blazers.

This would effectively put them on par with LA's record, who they will be ahead of considering the fact they hold the tiebreaker over the Lakers because of their 3-1 head-to-head record this season. However, a loss on Sunday would mean finishing bottom and going through the Play-In grind against a California side.

Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Picture: Remaining games

The Golden State Warriors play their final game of the regular season against the Utah Jazz (31-50) at Chase Center. The latter is a team knocked out of the playoffs race this season with a 31-50 record. The "Dubs" have won all three games against Utah this season and will look for a series sweep when the two teams meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.