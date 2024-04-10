2024 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after win over LA Lakers (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The Golden State Warriors kept their playoff hopes alive by trouncing the LA Lakers 134-120 at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The win sees them inch closer to the Lakers' overall record, although the "Dubs" will remain in 10th place.

"Splash Brothers" Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 50 points and had enough help from the rest of the roster as they kept the team's nose in front throughout the game before rocketing to a win in the end.

Curry propped up 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Thompson had 27 points and three assists. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 15 and 17 points, respectively. Their efforts were enough to get past LeBron James' 33-point outing that included seven rebounds and 11 assists.

With Anthony Davis sidelined due to headache and nausea right before the game, the onus was on James and the backcourt of D'Angelo Russell (22 points, seven rebounds and six assists) along with Austin Reaves (20 points and 11 rebounds). However, it was Golden State who put up a clinic to capitalize on LA's erratic defense to prop up a win.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Updated standings

The win sees Golden State improve to 44-35, but they continue to remain in 10th place in the West as the Lakers (45-35) are ahead of them by one win. Unless results drastically change for the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors will end up ninth seed at best and will still contend in the Play-In, mostly alongside LA.

The good news is that they have beaten the Purple and Gold thrice in their four meetings so far and are a cinch to win the contest if it comes down to these two teams.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Remaining schedule

The Warriors have three games left in the regular season and their next game will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Thursday. It also marks an opportunity for the side to finish on a better record in away games. The win over LA sees the record improve to 24-16.

They host the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz for their last two games. The Pelicans are one of the teams in playoff contention in the West, and the Jazz are knocked out of the reckoning. As for Golden State, all three games give them a chance to finish with 47 wins this season.