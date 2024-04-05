2024 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after win vs Houston Rockets (April 4): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Houston Rockets 133-110 on the road on Thursday, taking another step toward clinching a play-in spot.

The Warriors entered the night winners of five straight contests, holding a 3.0-game advantage over the Rockets for the Western Conference's final play-in position. Thus, the matchup had massive seeding ramifications.

While many expected a tightly contested affair, it was instead one-sided, as Golden State never trailed en route to its 23-point victory.

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson each recorded game-highs of 29 points. Curry added six rebounds, six assists and two 3-pointers, shooting a hyper-efficient 64.3%. Meanwhile, Thompson tallied three rebounds, four assists and seven 3s, shooting a blistering 73.3%.

With the "Splash Brothers" firing on all cylinders, Golden State shot 58.8% (47-for-80), holding the Rockets to just 41.9% shooting (36-for-86). Houston was led by sophomore forward Jabari Smith Jr.'s 24-point performance.

The Warriors' victory extended their winning streak to a season-best six games, gaining them additional separation from the Rockets, who have lost three consecutive contests. Thus, they are in a prime position to lock up a play-in berth.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of where Golden State stands in the West playoff picture with six games remaining.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Thursday's win over Houston, the Warriors (42-34) remain 10th in the West. However, they are no longer in grave danger of falling to 11th, as they lead the 11th-placed Rockets (38-38) by 4.0 games.

The same distance separates Golden State from the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (46-30). Meanwhile, it trails the sixth and seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns (45-31) and New Orleans Pelicans (45-31) by 3.0 games. With the season winding down, it appears unlikely that the Warriors will catch up to any of those three teams.

However, they have a more realistic shot at surpassing the eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings (44-32) and the ninth-placed LA Lakers (44-33). They trail them by just 2.0 and 1.5 games, respectively.

Updated Western Conference standings following Golden State Warriors' win over Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for the Warriors, they have several favorable matchups to close the season. They are tied for the NBA’s ninth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .466.

Golden State's final six games consist of three matchups against fellow West playoff hopefuls. That includes a potentially critical road matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday.

However, the Warriors also have three contests against West bottom feeders. So, if they take care of business against inferior opponents, they should clinch a play-in spot with relative ease.

Golden State Warriors' remaining schedule

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: X-factor

During its six-game winning streak, Golden State has been a top-five team on both ends of the court. It ranks fifth in offensive rating (117.6) and fourth in defensive rating (104.1).

According to Curry, the Warriors' improved defense has been the key to their success.

“We know we can score against most teams but defense has been our calling card,” Curry said.

Golden State had the NBA's No. 2 defensive rating (106.6) in the 2021-22 season, the year it won its last title. Meanwhile, it still has many of the same core pieces. So, the Warriors have proven they can defend at a high level.

If they can maintain their elite two-way play heading into the postseason, they could be a real threat to pull off some upsets.

