2024 Golden State Warriors playoffs picture following win vs Memphis Grizzlies (March 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors received a push in their playoff aspirations with Wednesday's dominant 137-116 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State secured a comprehensive win after a while this season amid its struggles to close teams early, especially the underdogs.

The Grizzlies have usually given the Warriors stiff competition, but they have been depleted with injuries this year. The Warriors entered as favorites and played like it for 48 minutes, especially in the second quarter. Their third-quarter juggernaut was on full display as the Dubs stretched their 10-point halftime advantage to 20 after the break.

The Warriors had seven players scoring in double digits. Steph Curry didn't have to contribute more than 14 points and three assists in 24 minutes. He sat the entire fourth quarter, a luxury the Dubs had during their championship seasons between 2015 and 2018. It has been an anomaly this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson tallied 20-point games, while Draymond Green and Chris Paul finished with double-doubles.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Updated Standings

The Warriors (36-32) remain 10th in the West. They are tied in the loss column with the Lakers (37-32). The Warriors would be ahead if they had the same record, as they hold a season series advantage over the Lakers with one game left between the teams.

The Warriors are four games behind seeds sixth to eighth. They could target finishing in those places if they string together more wins, improving their shot at playoff qualification.

Golden State will have to win consecutive knockout games on the road as the 10th seed to secure a playoff berth as the eighth seed.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

The Golden State Warriors have 14 games left in the season. As per Tankathon, the Warriors have the 11th easiest schedule, with the average SOS (strength of schedule) being .483. Their toughest matchups are the Timberwolves (47-22), Pelicans (42-26), Orlando Magic (41-28), Dallas Mavericks (40-29) whom they face twice, Pacers (39-31) and Heat (38-31).

The Warriors need to be more consistent to be on the winning side more than three or four times against these opponents. They could end up with a worse record and stay in 10th until the end.

However, the Golden State Warriors have shown the experience and championship DNA amid stretches like these, especially with their current core.

They have solid momentum from Wednesday's blowout win that could see them get over the hump and potentially climb a few places in the conference standings.