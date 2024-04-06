2024 Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture after loss vs Dallas Mavericks (April 5): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors fell short on the road 108-106 against the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Steph Curry’s step-back jumper tied the game with 13 seconds to go but the move was trumped by P.J. Washington’s go-ahead layup. Klay Thompson’s desperation three at the buzzer barely hit the rim, forcing the Dubs to go home with a loss.

The Warriors stayed in 10th place in the West but their record dropped to 42-35 after the loss. It was unfortunate for the visitors as a win would have moved them closer to the eighth-ranked Sacramento Kings (44-33). Sacramento suffered a heartbreaking 101-100 loss to the Boston Celtics but maintained its current spot in the West.

Golden State Warriors are likely Play-In Tournament bound

The Golden State Warriors are now four games behind the streaking Phoenix Suns (46-31) for the sixth seed in the West. With just five games left, the "Dubs" are unlikely to grab the last guaranteed ticket to the playoffs. The Suns have a brutal remaining schedule but they are likely out of the Warriors’ reach.

Steph Curry and Co., though, can still move up to the eighth spot, which is more favorable compared to where they are now. Sacramento is just two games ahead of them in the standings. The Kings are in a slump and could drop lower on the ladder.

Golden State could take advantage of Sacramento's situation and move up. If they grab the eighth spot, they will need to win just once in the Play-In tournament.

Health is a concern for the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga’s left knee tendinitis remains a stubborn issue the forward has had trouble shaking off. He was in street clothes for the sixth straight time in the loss to the Mavericks on Friday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media that the emerging star would eventually return but would be eased back. The Golden State Warriors' championship hopes will get a serious dent if Kuminga is compromised.

Andrew Wiggins was also a cheerleader during the Warriors-Mavericks showdown. He could only egg on his teammates as he sat out with ankle soreness. Wiggins’ injury isn’t reportedly serious but it was significant enough for him to miss a crucial encounter. Golden State fans will unquestionably monitor the situation.

If healthy, the Golden State Warriors will be a tough out. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren’t 100% injury-free, but they have managed to play through minor concerns. A deep playoff run is still possible if they get Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins back.