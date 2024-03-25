2024 Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture after loss vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 24)

The Golden State Warriors (36-33) faced a significant challenge as they clashed with the Minnesota Timberwolves (48-22) on Sunday night. With the Timberwolves holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings, securing a win was crucial for the Warriors, who are at risk of losing their position in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Despite the pressure, the Warriors displayed resilience in the first quarter, establishing a 27-18 lead over the Wolves. Veteran players Draymond Green and Klay Thompson set the tone for Golden State in the opening period, with Green contributing seven points and Thompson adding five.

Chris Paul and Gary Payton II showcased their playmaking skills for the Warriors in the first quarter, tallying four and three assists, respectively.

Steph Curry ignited the second quarter after a slow start, pouring in 11 points to bolster the Warriors' lead to 54-46 at halftime. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga also made significant contributions with 11 points each in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Timberwolves mounted a comeback, narrowing the gap to three points with a score of 81-78. Mike Conley led Minnesota's resurgence with six points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker also chipped in six points in the Timberwolves rally.

Despite Minnesota's efforts, Steph Curry led the charge to maintain Golden State's lead, adding eight points in the quarter. Chris Paul and Klay Thompson also provided support with five points each, helping the Warriors retain control of the game.

However, the Timberwolves completed the comeback, securing a 114-110 victory. Anthony Edwards played a pivotal role in Minnesota's win, contributing 23 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid delivered double-double performances to aid Edwards in securing the victory.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Updated Standings

After suffering from a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors now have a 36-34 record. While they still hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference, which makes them qualified for the NBA Play-In Tournament, they are on the verge of losing their place to the Houston Rockets (35-35).

The Rockets are currently on an eight-game winning streak. If Houston manages to extend their win streak to nine consecutive games, Golden State could lose their spot in the upcoming postseason.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

It's going to be a challenging road ahead for the Golden State Warriors with only 12 games remaining in their regular season. The Warriors are next scheduled to face the Miami Heat (39-32) on Tuesday. This is a tricky situation for the "Dubs" as the Heat are also looking to improve their record and get out of the Play-In Tournament picture. With Miami only one game behind the sixth-placed Indiana Pacers, Florida's own will likely be going full throttle to secure a Playoff spot.

After going up against last year's NBA Finals runners-up, the Warriors will need to deal with the Orlando Magic (42-29) next. Based on how the Magic have played so far this year, they've proven they have what it takes to keep up with the contenders in the league. Paolo Banchero has remarkably carried his team, which is why he got his first All-Star selection this year.

The Golden State Warriors will need to take full advantage of their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (17-53) and San Antonio Spurs (15-56) after facing the two top teams in the Eastern Conference. Winning those two games would keep their Play-In Tournament hopes alive.