2024 Indiana Pacers playoff picture after win vs Toronto Raptors (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Indiana Pacers went North to invade the Toronto Raptors’ home floor and carved up their opponents 140-123. Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the visitors’ relentless attack by scoring or dishing out assists. Former Raptor Pascal Siakam also had a big hand in the victory as he contributed 16 points in 26 minutes.

Indiana’s win tied the season series with their beaten opponents at 2-2 but more importantly, the victory kept them in sixth place in the East. The Pacers now hold a 46-34 record, just barely ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (45-35) and the Miami Heat (44-35) for a guaranteed postseason berth. Who will get that outright playoff ticket between the three teams will go down the wire.

Indiana Pacers have one foot inside the playoff door

The Indiana Pacers need to win just one more game to move past the play-in tournament risk. If they add another win, the worst that could happen to them is to finish the regular season with a similar record as Miami and Philly. If all three finish 47-35, the Pacers take their place in the East’s top six as they have beaten both teams in the season series.

Indiana can get the job done against either the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday or the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Beating the Cavaliers or the Hawks will not be a walk in the park as both still have something to play for. Cleveland is looking to claim the fourth spot while Atlanta is hoping to overtake the Chicago Bulls for ninth.

The Indiana Pacers have one hand on the coveted prize but they will have to work hard to secure it with both.

Pacers’ offense is humming again

For most of the season, the Indiana Pacers had the best offensive rating in the NBA until injuries and a mega-trade caused it to stall. That offense has started to hum again in their last six games where they’ve lost just once.

In that loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pacers led for much of the way but became complacent. They might have been perfect had they been more purposeful and respectful of their opponents.

The Pacers drubbed a decimated Toronto Raptors lineup but will not get the same advantage when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their next opponents have a solid defense that is anchored on the Twin Tower combo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Indiana Pacers will try to nail that outright playoff spot on Friday against a stout defensive team by relying on a deadly offense.