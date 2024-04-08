2024 LA Lakers playoff picture after crucial home loss to Minnesota Timberwolves (April 7): Updated standings, schedule and more

Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis out after just 12 minutes, the LA Lakers lost 127-117 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “King James” had been ruled out hours before the game for flu-like symptoms, while Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Kyle Anderson. The defeat, coming after Sacramento’s 107-77 whipping of the Brooklyn Nets, forced LA to slide back to ninth in the chaotic West.

The next three games for the Lakers will determine where they end up after the rough-and-tumble last few weeks of the regular season. James and Co. aren’t dropping out of the top 10, but it remains to be seen how healthy they can be to challenge for a higher spot.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Lakers have a slim chance of grabbing an outright playoff ticket

The LA Lakers (45-34) will have to leapfrog three teams to punch an outright ticket to the playoffs. Accomplishing that goal will be tough as they need the Sacramento Kings (45-33), New Orleans Pelicans (46-32) and Phoenix Suns (46-32) to stumble. LeBron James and his teammates will have to run the table while hoping that all three aforementioned teams falter.

If Kevin Durant’s team and Zion Wiliamson’s group finish with similar 2-2 win-loss cards and LA goes unbeaten, the Lakers grab the sixth spot. Such a scenario would mean that all three end up with identical 48-34 marks, but Los Angeles has the edge since it won the season series against both teams.

The Sacramento Kings are relegated to the play-in under the same scenario if they also go 2-2. However, if Sacramento ends up 3-1, the Lakers drop to the play-in again as the Kings swept LA in the season series.

Who ends up where in the Western Conference is quite complicated. It is clear, though, that the LA Lakers’ chances of earning an outright playoff spot no longer rests solely in their hands. If they trade wins with any of the said teams, they remain where they are currently languishing.

The Warriors are looking to move past the LA Lakers for the ninth spot

Even if they can’t move up the standings, the LA Lakers are still desperate for wins. If they stumble, they could drop to 10th and allow the Golden State Warriors to overtake them. Under that scenario, LA will have to beat the Dubs on the road in the play-in tournament to extend their season.

Expand Tweet

While Steph Curry’s team hasn’t been impressive at home, the Lakers would rather face the Warriors in downtown Los Angeles than in the Bay Area. At stake for Tuesday’s showdown between the two will likely be home-court advantage for what could be a looming titanic battle in the play-in tournament.