2024 LA Lakers playoff picture after win over Cleveland Cavaliers (April 6): Updated standings, schedule and more

For the first time since late December, the LA Lakers are back in eighth spot in the Western Conference. Led by LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, the Tinseltown squad brought out the broom against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game started close but the Lakers steadily pulled away from the visitors as the game wore on.

After drubbing the Cavs 116-97 on Saturday, James’ team nudged its record to 45-33. The Lakers are now half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings (44-33) who embarrassingly botched a game against the Boston Celtics last night.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has been insisting that he and his players are not concerned about seeding. They just want to gain momentum with every win and let the standings take care of itself. If their surge continues and the Phoenix Suns (46-31) and New Orleans Pelicans (45-32) falter, they may earn more than just momentum.

The LA Lakers can still punch an outright playoff ticket

To earn an outright playoff appearance, the LA Lakers will have to vault over the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles can reach that destination if they can run the table and then hope for the said teams to stumble. All three have a tough finishing schedule so the Suns get an inside track to that enviable seed.

Waiting to ambush the Lakers are the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans. Minnesota has missed Karl-Anthony Towns’ services while the Pelicans still don’t know when they can have Brandon Ingram back.

The Grizzlies have been playing well but they are decimated and LA toyed with them before dispatching them in their last encounter. Golden State, which is likely getting back Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, might be the healthiest among the Lakers’ remaining opponents. LeBron James and co. spring to the finish line with some misfortune on the Suns and Pelicans giving them a lift.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s imminent return has excited LA Lakers fans

Jarred Vanderbilt was an unsung hero for the LA Lakers during their impressive run to the Western Conference Finals. He didn't have a glamorous job but he embraced his role with gusto on defense. “Vando,” who has been shelved since Feb. 1 due to a mid-foot sprain, is nearing a return.

The Lakers expect the defensive stalwart to be back before the regular season ends. With him on the roster, Darvin Ham has another long and rangy defender that he could unleash on opposing guards and forwards. Laker Nation expect him to be his usual all-out menacing self on the defensive end once he returns.