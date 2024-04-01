2024 LA Lakers' playoff picture after win vs Brooklyn Nets (March 31): Updated standings, schedule and more

The LA Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday two days after a 109-90 loss to the Indiana Pacers snapped their five-game winning streak. LeBron James led the way with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The LA Lakers (42-33) are three games behind the Dallas Mavericks (44-29), who are sixth in the Western Conference, pending the outcome of Dallas' game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

The chances of securing the sixth seed are slim for the Lakers. The Mavs are on a six-game winning streak. But that doesn't mean LA can't dodge the NBA play-in tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers' playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

The LA Lakers only have seven games remaining heading into April. Their first two games of the month should be a breeze as they face two bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference.

Their next game will be up at the Toronto Raptors (23-50) on Tuesday, followed by a game at the Washington Wizards (14-60) on Wednesday to conclude their six-game road trip. They will then head back home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30).

LA Lakers top Nets

The Lakers stormed ahead in the first quarter, establishing a dominant 31-11 lead. Anthony Davis led the charge with 13 points, supported by his teammates' efforts on the boards.

The Lakers extended their lead in the second quarter, finishing with a commanding 67-44 halftime advantage. LeBron James ignited from beyond the arc, scoring 11 points, while Davis added seven more points and eight rebounds. Rui Hachimura chipped in six points to further bolster the lead.

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas was the standout performer for the Brooklyn Nets in the first half, scoring 10 points. However, the rest of the Nets struggled to keep pace with the Lakers despite a better offensive showing in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Nets mounted a comeback effort, cutting the Lakers' lead to 11 points at 90-79. Thomas continued to lead the charge with 11 points, supported by Dennis Schroder's seven points. However, James maintained the Lakers' advantage with eight crucial points in the third quarter. Despite a subpar shooting night from behind the arc for D'Angelo Russell, he managed to redeem himself with seven points in the third.

In the fourth quarter, James took control, scoring 17 points.