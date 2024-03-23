2024 LA Lakers Playoffs Picture after win vs Philadelphia 76ers (March 22): Updates standings, schedule and more 

The LA Lakers received a boost in the 2023 NBA Playoffs picture in the Western Conference after their 101-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Lakers were playing for only the third time in eight days. They struggled in the first half with their flow and rhythm against the shorthanded Sixers.

It was a neck-and-neck contest, with Philadelphia staying ahead for most of the opening two quarters and the start of the second half. Philly grabbed a seven-point lead, but that prompted a stellar fightback from LeBron James and Co., which turned the tide around. The Lakers went on a 42-29 run to close the game after trailing 65-59 with 6:27 left.

LA shot only 37.5% in the first half but improved to 51.5% in the second. Its defense through both halves remained decisive as Darvin Ham's team held the Sixers to 34.4% shooting.

Anthony Davis produced 23 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks, while LeBron James tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The LA Lakers ended a seven-game slide against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LA Lakers playoffs picture: Updated standings

The LA Lakers remain ninth in the standings but have improved to 38-32. They have a 1.5-game advantage over the 10th-placed 36-33 Golden State Warriors, who lost on Friday against the Indiana Pacers at home.

The Lakers are 1.5 games behind the eighth-placed 40-29 Sacramento Kings and three behind the seventh and eighth-placed 41-29 Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

LA holds a tiebreaker advantage over the Suns (3-2). The Mavericks are up 2-1, the Kings have swept it 4-0, and the Warriors are ahead 2-1. A sixth, seventh or eighth seed remains in sight for the Lakers.

LA Lakers playoffs picture: Schedule

The LA Lakers have 12 games left in the season. Their strength of schedule is 16th among all teams (.479). The Lakers' toughest remaining matchups are against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers (twice) and Golden State Warriors.

Every game's a must-win, but the one against the Warriors at home on Apr. 9 will have significant ramifications with the season series on the line. If the Warriors win, they will get the tie-breaker advantage if the teams end the season with the same record.

If the Lakers win, they will edge ahead in a tie-breaker due to a better conference record.

LA Lakers need reinforcements

The Lakers are short on frontcourt depth, with Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt on the sidelines. Both were integral to their schemes, especially defensively. Their status to return for the season remains iffy.

Wood is likely to be out after recently undergoing surgery, while there are contrasting reports on Vanderbilt's potential comeback.