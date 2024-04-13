2024 LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario after win vs Memphis Grizzlies (April 12): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The LA Lakers remain in position to land at the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoff race after their hard-earned 123-120 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis took charge for the Lakers as they fended off a spirited challenge from the undermanned Grizzlies on their way to the all-important victory that improved them to 46-35 and a good shot at landing in a favorable spot in the play-in tournament.

James had 37 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the win while Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Here's a look at where the LA Lakers are in the race for the playoffs with one more game left in their regular season campaign.

LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario: Standings

The win by the Lakers over the Grizzlies on Friday moved them to solo eighth spot, with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, both with identical 45-35 records, still playing against separate opponents.

They also put themselves in a position to finish in seventh place, currently held by the Phoenix Suns (47-33), who were also playing the Kings on Friday, if they win their last game and the Suns dropped the game against Sacramento and their final match on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Claiming seventh place would also mean earning homecourt advantage over the No. 8 team in the Play-In Tournament.

LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario: Schedule

In trying to secure the eighth spot in the Western Conference heading into the Play-In Tournament, the LA Lakers have to notch a victory over their last regular season opponents, the New Orleans Pelicans (48-32).

It is going to be easier said than done, however, what with the Pelicans also looking to get as many wins as they can in their remaining games to secure their spot in the top six and the guaranteed playoff berth that goes with it.

The Pelicans were playing the Warriors on Friday.

In their final games of the regular season on Sunday, Golden State and Sacramento, teams that are chasing the LA Lakers, have to battle the Utah Jazz (30-50) and the Portland Trail Blazers (21-59), respectively.

LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario: Team confident wherever it lands in the seedings

While the Lakers are determined to land in the best situation possible in the Play-In Tournament, they are confident that regardless of where they end up in the positioning they will go out and get the win.

Nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis highlighted this in an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Friday, saying they are now more focused on winning in the Play-In rather than where they end up heading into it.

He said (via Bleacher Report):

"I think we're in a great place. At the end of the day, no matter where you are in the standings, you still have to win... That's our mindset. No matter where we are, we just got to win."

