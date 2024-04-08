2024 Miami Heat playoff picture after loss vs Indiana Pacers (April 7): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Miami Heat experienced a significant setback on Sunday night, losing a close game against the Indiana Pacers that was crucial for postseason positioning. Despite the Pacers holding a lead of up to 22 points, the Heat managed to narrow the gap and ultimately lost by just two points, with a final score of 117-115.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

In his second game back from an injury that kept him out for 20 games, Tyler Herro scored 21 points for the Heat. He had a chance to score 22 and bring the Heat closer, but a crucial free throw was negated by a Kevin Love lane violation with 3.6 seconds left.

Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, while Caleb Martin added 20 points off the bench.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while TJ McConnell contributed 22 points off the bench. Additionally, five other Pacers scored in double digits in the victory.

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Picture: Team Standings

The Miami Heat had been performing well recently, and their loss to the Pacers was only their second in the last six games. With a record of 43-35, they currently hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, which is a Play-In Tournament spot.

They are now 1.5 games behind the Pacers, who improved to 45-34 with the win.

The Heat have a similar record to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 43-35 and hold the eighth seed before their game against the Spurs on Sunday.

To avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Heat will need to win all of their remaining games.

Miami Heat Playoff Picture: Schedule

Miami has four games remaining in its schedule: one against a playoff contender, the Dallas Mavericks, and three against already eliminated opponents, the Toronto Raptors (twice) and the Atlanta Hawks.

Indiana, on the other hand, has one game remaining against a contender, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and games against the Raptors and the Hawks.

The 76ers have the easiest schedule left according to Tankathon, with games against the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets.

Miami Heat Playoff Picture: Looking at team’s record against possible Play-In opponents

If the Miami Heat remain in the Play-In picture, they would likely face the Philadelphia 76ers in a game for the seventh seed. The winner of this matchup would then face the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Heat have had a competitive 2-2 record against the 76ers this season.

Meanwhile, if the Indiana Pacers become their opponents in the Play-In, it could be a tougher matchup as the Heat have only managed a 1-2 record against them this season.