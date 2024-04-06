2024 Miami Heat Playoffs Picture after win vs Houston Rockets (April 5): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The Miami Heat opened their last road swing of the season with a resounding 119-104 victory in Houston against the Rockets. Miami got contributions across the roster led by Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to walk away with the win. The Heat aren’t keeping their foot off the gas as they aim to go as high in the standings as they possibly could.

Erik Spoelstra’s squad improved its record to 43-34 to keep in step with the Indiana Pacers (44-34) in the battle for a guaranteed playoff ticket. The Pacers drubbed the OKC Thunder 126-112 earlier to put pressure on Miami to win or fall behind. On Sunday, the Heat and the Pacers will have a showdown that could determine who gets the enviable spot for the playoffs.

Miami Heat can take advantage of a soft schedule to climb standings

After Sunday's expected slam-bang matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Miami Heat will finish the season against the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors twice. Atlanta has already secured the 10th seed and will likely rest players for the Play-In tournament. Toronto is already eliminated and will play for nothing but pride. Only Dallas has an incentive to go all-out for a victory.

The Heat could sprint to the end to grab an outright playoff spot. They will have to try and run the table as the Pacers will try to do the same thing. Indy and Miami are tied in the season series at one game apiece. The winner on Sunday could have one foot inside the playoffs.

Miami Heat will be happy where they will land as long as they are healthy

Last year, the Miami Heat nearly did the impossible. They made history as the first Play-In team to reach the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler and his teammates took down no less than the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks to open the playoffs.

This year, Erik Spoelstra said that they will try to go as high as they can in the East. But, regardless of their final spot, they will be happy as long as they are healthy. As if on cue, the Heat are nearly fully healthy now.

Tyler Herro returned from a 20-game absence due to a right foot tendinitis against the Houston Rockets and immediately made an impact. With Herro back, Miami looks deadly. They can have the former Sixth Man of the Year winner anchor the bench mob. Herro and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. playing against opposing reserves is mouthwatering for the Miami Heat.

A healthy Heat squad will be a tough out regardless of their seed in the playoffs.