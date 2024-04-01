2024 Miami Heat playoffs picture after win vs Washington Wizards (March 31): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Miami Heat emerged with a surprisingly tough 119-107 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Miami built an 18-point lead but Washington stubbornly refused to easily cave in. Erik Spoelstra’s team played with more poise than the stretch to fend off the Wizards’ handful of mini-run attempts.

The win raised Miami’s win-loss slate to 41-33, a hairline behind the sixth-placed Indiana Pacers (42-33) in the East. Spoelstra told the media after the win that his team would be going for whatever is the best seeding possible. The Heat will go all out for wins and let the chips fall where they will.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year, the Heat became the first play-in tournament team to reach the NBA Finals. As the eighth-seeded team in the playoffs, they knocked off three higher-ranked teams to rule the East. They know they are capable of repeating the same feat but fewer complications and adversity in the playoffs this time around is what they are gunning for.

The Miami Heat have to overcome a tough schedule to move up the standings

The Miami Heat is in the epicenter of a wild and wooly Eastern Conference mid-table battle royale. Miami’s remaining eight games will determine where they are after the regular season. They can still finish as high as third or fall as low as ninth when all is said and done.

Miami is 4.5 games behind the New York Knicks (44-29) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30) for the third and fourth spots in the East, respectively. Jimmy Butler and his teammates are also just two games adrift of the Orlando Magic (43-31) for the fifth rung in the ladder. Overtaking the Cavs and the Knicks is mathematically possible but nearly out of the Heat’s reach. The Magic and the Pacers, though, are within their grasp if they have a strong finishing kick.

Expand Tweet

The notable fixtures in the Miami Heat’s remaining schedule include the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. Miami versus Indiana on Apr. 7 is a huge battle between the two teams slugging it out for the sixth spot.

If the Heat stumble, the lurking Philadelphia 76ers (40-35) and Chicago Bulls (36-39), could stun them.

Health continues to be a concern for the Miami Heat

Erik Spoelstra guided his team to the 2023 NBA Finals despite Tyler Herro playing just one game in the playoffs. The Miami Heat have not had their shooting guard for the 18th straight time in the win over the Wizards. Spoelstra has given a fixed date for Herro’s return.

It isn’t just Herro, though, that has been a concern for the Heat. Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier are also injury-hampered. Miami might end up doing well without the former Sixth Man of the Year winner but a less than 100% Butler will be brutal. Rozier’s role with the Heat also also increased so if he’s compromised, it’s going to be another headache Spoelstra’s team will have to overcome.