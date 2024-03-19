2024 Miami Heat's playoff picture following road loss vs Philadelphia 76ers (March 18): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Miami Heat lost 91-98 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, which puts them in a tricky situation. Before the game, the Heat and Sixers were tied for sixth place in the NBA standings, having the same win-loss record of 37-30. However, with Philly taking the win on Monday, they are now ranked sixth, pushing Miami into seventh place.

This means the Miami Heat are currently in a spot wherein they might have to compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament. But given that they still have 14 games remaining in their season, the Heat have plenty of time to catch up and make up for the loss. That's easier said than done, though.

Miami is set to face the third-placed Cleveland Cavaliers (43-25) on Wednesday in another road game. The Cavs might take advantage of their homecourt and also capitalize on Jimmy Butler being out of the lineup.

Fortunately, their next road game will be their last after five consecutive games away from home. They return to Florida on Friday to host the New Orleans Pelicans (41-26) which could prove to be quite a challenge, considering they're ranked fifth in the Western Conference.

With that said, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra will have to figure out a way to win without his ace on the team if he doesn't want them to drown further in the rankings.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers recap: Tyrese Maxey breaks Miami's hearts

The Philadelphia 76ers recently faced off against the Miami Heat in a crucial Eastern Conference clash. Both teams entered the game with identical records of 37-30, eager to gain an edge in the NBA standings with just 15 games remaining in the season.

In the opening quarter, Tyrese Maxey led the charge for the Sixers, helping them establish a 31-23 lead with an impressive 17-point performance. Contributions from Kelly Oubre Jr., Mo Bamba, Cameron Payne, and Paul Reed also played a role in Philadelphia's eight-point advantage.

Despite missing Jimmy Butler due to a right foot contusion, the Miami Heat displayed resilience in the second quarter, containing Tyrese Maxey and narrowing the deficit.

Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier stepped up for the Heat, with Adebayo nearly achieving a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Rozier added 10 points and five rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also made significant contributions, helping the Heat trim the Sixers' lead to just two points by halftime, with the score at 51-49.

However, any hopes of a Miami comeback were dashed in the third quarter as the Philadelphia 76ers surged ahead. After a quiet second quarter, Tyrese Maxey exploded for 11 points, extending Philadelphia's lead to a 14-point margin (79-65).

Although the Heat staged a late rally in the fourth quarter, the Sixers ultimately sealed a hard-fought 98-91 victory.