The NBA All-Star Eastern Conference team will take on their counterpart from the Western Conference on Sunday at the Grainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Milwaukee Bucks franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, the top vote-getters from their respective conferences, will serve as the captains. The last time the league had this format was in 2017 when the West emerged with a 192-182 win.

The four other players joining Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup were also voted in by the fans, select members of the media and the players. Jayson Tatum and reigning MVP Joel Embiid were the next top vote-getters after “The Greek Freak,” so they got the two other frontline spots. Since Embiid is recovering from a knee injury, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will open the game in his place.

The NBA All-Star Eastern Conference's top vote-getters among guards were Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, so they will complete their conference’s first five. Milwaukee’s Doc Rivers, who replaced Adrian Griffin at the Bucks’ helm, will coach them.

Sunday will be Rivers' fourth time to coach in the All-Star game. He also earned the honor in 2008, 2011 and 2021. The Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla would have been the first choice, but he already coached last year. Coaches aren't eligible to lead an All-Star team for two consecutive years.

The East has the home-court advantage as the event will be held on the Indiana Pacers' home-court. Rivers will be hoping his team can make use of that advantage to get the win.

2024 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference Roster: Comprehensive list of all players

The 2024 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference reserves were voted in by the coaches. They are Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and Tyrese Maxey. Commissioner Adam Silver chose Trae Young and Scottie Barnes as the replacements for the injured Embiid and Randle.

Maxey, Brunson, Barnes and Banchero will play in their first All-Star games. Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ 1-2 punch, have the most among the Eastern Conference with eight selections each.

Here are the 2024 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference team:

Player Pos PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Giannis Antetokounmpo PF 30.8 11.2 6.4 1.4 1.1 61.6 25.5 65.3 Jayson Tatum PF 27.1 8.6 4.8 1.0 0.6 47.5 36.3 82.4 Bam Adebayo C 20.2 10.6 4.2 1.1 1.0 51.0 0.91 78.4 Damian Lillard PG 24.6 4.1 6.7 1.0 0.2 42.3 34.1 92.5 Tyrese Haliburton PG 21.8 3.9 11.7 1.0 0.7 49.2 40.0 85.3 Donovan Mitchell SG 28.4 5.4 6.3 1.9 0.4 45.1 36.1 86.4 Trae Young PG 26.7 2.7 10.9 1.4 0.2 42.7 37.1 85.8 Scottie Barnes SF 20.1 8.1 6.0 1.2 1.5 47.3 35.3 77.9 Paolo Banchero PF 23.0 6.9 5.3 1.1 0.5 46.2 36.5 70.2 Jalen Brunson PG 27.6 3.8 6.5 0.9 0.2 48.3 41.1 83.5 Tyrese Maxey PG 25.7 3.7 6.4 1.0 0.5 44.9 37.8 85.4 Jaylen Brown SG 22.0 5.5 3.7 1.1 0.6 49.2 34.2 71.8

The East has a guard-heavy roster featuring five point guards and two shooting guards. Doc Rivers' perimeter players will have to help in the rebounding as the Western Conference has a massive frontline.

The West have Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard in the frontcourt. Rivers might have to rely on gang rebounding to help offset their opponents' advantage in size.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference team could also use their potential weakness into advantage. By playing small, they will have several shooters and playmakers to cause damage. Tyrese Haliburton leads the league in assists while Trae Young averages over 10 APG.