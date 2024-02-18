The 73rd 2024 NBA All-Star matchup between the West and East powerhouses will headline Sunday (Feb. 18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Focusing on the West, the roster features a list of familiar names, with some much-deserved names cutting reserves. Fans voted on the All-Stars, the current crop of players and a select media panel.

The fan votes account for 50% to determine the starters, while the media and players determine the other batch. The West will be led by LeBron James, making his 20th All-Star cut, while Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East.

The NBA All-Star games will be reverting to the East-West format where the conference stars face off against each other.

The tournament will not have an All-Star draft this season, and each team's leading vote-getter will serve as captain. The game is slated to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Ahead of the marquee contest that sees some of the best of the best take on each other, here's a look at the comprehensive list of NBA superstars representing the West.

2024 NBA All-Star Western Conference Roster: Comprehensive list of all players

LeBron James was selected as the team captain for the West All-Star roster.

He's set to make history when he takes the floor in Indianapolis as an All-Star in his 21st year in the league. The 39-year-old has been in pristine form for the LA Lakers, making his case as a starter this season. James has played 49 games this season, and the Lakers are ninth in the West with a 30-26 record.

Joining him will be Kevin Durant who will play in his 14th All-Star game. Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder guards, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take on point and shooting guard duties respectively.

Here's a quick look at the starters and their numbers that saw them make All-Star selections.

Player Position Stats LeBron James Forward 24.8 pts, 7.2 reb, 7.8 ast Kevin Durant Forward 28.2 pts, 6.6b reb, 5.7 ast Luka Doncic Guard 34.2 pts, 8.8 reb, 9.5 ast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Guard 31.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 6.5 ast Nikola Jokic Center 26.1 pts, 12.0 reb, 8.9 ast

Here are the reserves and their stats. Steph Curry and Devin Booker headlined the reserves with DPOY candidate Anthony Davis cutting as well following a stellar run for LA.

LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were cut, as did the Minnesota Timberwolves combo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Player Position Stats Devin Booker Guard 27.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 7.0 ast Steph Curry Guard 28.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.0 ast Anthony Davis Center 24.9 pts, 12.2 reb, 3.8 ast Anthony Edwards Forward 26.3 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.3 ast Paul George Forward 22.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.6 ast Kawhi Leonard Forward 24.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.7 ast Karl-Anthony Towns Forward 22.5 pts, 8.4 reb, 2.9 ast

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will lead the Western Conference NBA All-Star outfit, while the East will be led by Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Both coaches would be ideally determined by the teams' standings for games played on Sunday (Feb. 4).