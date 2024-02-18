The 73rd 2024 NBA All-Star matchup between the West and East powerhouses will headline Sunday (Feb. 18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Focusing on the West, the roster features a list of familiar names, with some much-deserved names cutting reserves. Fans voted on the All-Stars, the current crop of players and a select media panel.
The fan votes account for 50% to determine the starters, while the media and players determine the other batch. The West will be led by LeBron James, making his 20th All-Star cut, while Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East.
The NBA All-Star games will be reverting to the East-West format where the conference stars face off against each other.
The tournament will not have an All-Star draft this season, and each team's leading vote-getter will serve as captain. The game is slated to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
Ahead of the marquee contest that sees some of the best of the best take on each other, here's a look at the comprehensive list of NBA superstars representing the West.
2024 NBA All-Star Western Conference Roster: Comprehensive list of all players
LeBron James was selected as the team captain for the West All-Star roster.
He's set to make history when he takes the floor in Indianapolis as an All-Star in his 21st year in the league. The 39-year-old has been in pristine form for the LA Lakers, making his case as a starter this season. James has played 49 games this season, and the Lakers are ninth in the West with a 30-26 record.
Joining him will be Kevin Durant who will play in his 14th All-Star game. Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder guards, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take on point and shooting guard duties respectively.
Here's a quick look at the starters and their numbers that saw them make All-Star selections.
Here are the reserves and their stats. Steph Curry and Devin Booker headlined the reserves with DPOY candidate Anthony Davis cutting as well following a stellar run for LA.
LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were cut, as did the Minnesota Timberwolves combo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will lead the Western Conference NBA All-Star outfit, while the East will be led by Bucks coach Doc Rivers.
Both coaches would be ideally determined by the teams' standings for games played on Sunday (Feb. 4).