2024 NBA Finals schedule: Dates, time, where to watch & more

The 2024 NBA Finals are approaching next week after the Dallas Mavericks' Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to win the Western Conference finals. With both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference finals now complete, the stage is set for the 2024 NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will battle it out in a best-of-seven series.

As we look ahead at the start of the NBA Finals, let's look at dates, times, and viewing information.

2024 NBA Finals schedule: Dates, Times, Locations, How to Watch, and more

Game 1

Date: Thursday, Jun. 6, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Time: 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: Streaming TV users on platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Sling, as well as Cable TV users, will be able to watch the game exclusively on ABC. The network will handle all broadcasting duties for the finals and will serve as the home of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Game 2

Date: Sunday, Jun. 9, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Time: 5:00 PM Pacific (8:00 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: ABC

Game 3

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2024

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Time: 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: ABC

Game 4

Date: Friday, Jun. 14, 2024

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Time: 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: ABC

Game 5 : (If Needed)

Date: Monday, Jun. 17, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Time: 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: ABC

Game 6 : (If Needed)

Date: Thursday, Jun. 20, 2024

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Arena

Time: 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: ABC

Game 7 (if needed)

Date: Sunday, Jun. 23, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Time: 5:00 PM Pacific (8:00 PM Eastern)

How to Watch: ABC

NBA Finals Preview: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

The Celtics have had an impressive year, posting a league-best 64-18 record that saw them finish the season 14 games ahead of the second-place Knicks in the East. However, the team is missing the services of star forward Kristaps Porzingis who is dealing with a calf injury in the playoffs.

After playing in the Celtics' first-round series against the Miami Heat, Porzingis missed the Celtics' second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While there was hope that he could potentially return for the Eastern Conference finals series with the Pacers, he is expected to make his return in the NBA Finals.

On the flip side, the Dallas Mavericks have been on a tear this postseason. Despite finishing the regular season in fifth place in the West, the team has continued to impress in the playoffs.

Combined with some remarkable performances from players such as Dereck Lively, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they have continued to lead the way for the Mavs.