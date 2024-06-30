The 2024 NBA Free Agency Day tips off with several marquee stars like LeBron James and Klay Thompson yet to sign with a team. The landscape across both conferences could change drastically with how things could shape out, thanks to the new CBA at the center of these forthcoming changes.

Negotiations breaking down between teams and their star players is a byproduct of it, as it has led to the limitations nearly every contender faces as they look to avoid the second apron and maintain flexibility. It's helped overturn the lack of excitement about this year's free agency class, which wasn't deemed attractive.

Part of it also involves some deals being already in place, which are in line to be announced officially, mostly between teams with unrestricted or restricted free agents they intended to retain this summer.

We still have 190 players left in the free agency class and there's a lot to look forward to over the next few hours and days.

Here's a look at the 2024 NBA Free Agency Tracker for all deals completed:

2024 NBA Free Agency Tracker: All deals completed so far

1) Pascal Siakam resigns with Pacers

Unrestricted free agent Pascal Siakam and the Pacers agreed to a four-year $189.5 million deal, the first of the 2024 NBA Free Agency.

2) Malik Monk stays with Kings

Unrestricted free agent Malik Monk agreed to a four-year $77.9 million contract with the Kings this offseason.

3) Nicolas Claxton resigns with Nets

Nicolas Claxton signed a four-year $100 million deal to return to the Nets.

4) Royce O'Neale back with Suns

Royce O'Neal extended his stay in Phoenix on a four-year $44 million contract.

5) OG Anunoby runs it back with Knicks

The Knicks retained OG Anunoby on a five-year $212.5 million contract, the most expensive deal in the 2024 free agency.

6) DeAndre Jordan stays with Nuggets

DeAndre Jordan will sign with the Nuggets again on a $3.3 veteran minimum contract.

7) Bol Bol resigns with Suns

The Suns will run it back with Bol Bol on a $2.9 million veteran minimum contract.

8) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs with Magic

Former NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs 3-year $66 million deal with the Magic.

9) Patrick Williams resigns with Bulls

Patrick Williams continues his tenure in Chicago with a five-year $90 million deal.

10) Immanuel Quickley commits to Raptors

Immanuel Quickley committed long-term to Toronto with a five-year $175 million deal.

11) James Harden resigns with Clippers

James Harden will remain with the Clippers on a two-year $70 million deal.

12) Clippers give Kevin Porter Jr. his NBA comeback

Kevin Porter Jr. returns to NBA after 1-year hiatus signing 2-year deal with Clippers.

13) Andre Drummond reunites with 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran center Andre Drummond on a 2-year $10M deal.

14) Obi Toppin stays with Pacers

Obi Toppin signed a four-year $60 million deal with the Pacers.

15) Max Christie remains a Laker

The Lakers managed to keep Max Christie in the long run with a four-year $32 million deal.

16) Jonas Valanciunas goes to Washington

Coveted center Jonas Valanciunas will move to the East and sign a three-year $30 million deal with Washington.

17) Mavs get Naji Marshall

The Mavericks signed Naji Marshall on a three-year $27 million contract.

18) Chris Paul joins Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs got their veteran point guard in the form of Chris Paul on a one-year $11 million deal.

19) Kevin Love resigns with Miami

Kevin Love is back with the Heat on a two-year $8 million deal.

20) Alex Len remains with Kings

Alex Len will run it back with Sacramento for another year on a $3.3 million contract.

21) Mason Plumlee moves to Phoenix

The Suns signed former Clippers reserve Mason Plumlee on a one-year $3.3 million contract.

22) Eric Gordon moves East

After a one-year stint with Pheonix, Eric Gordon will play in the Eastern Conference with the Sixers on a $3.3 million deal.

23) Luke Kornet back with Celtics

The Celtics retained Luke Kornet on a $2.8 million contract.

24) Clippers sign Derrick Jones Jr.

The Clippers have signed Derrick Jones Jr. on a three-year $30 million contract.

25) 76ers resign Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to retain Kelly Oubre Jr., signing him to a two-year $16.3 million deal.

26) 76ers complete Paul George pursuit

The Philadelphia 76ers struck the biggest deal of the night on free agency day one after signing Paul George to a four-year $212 million contract.

27) Tyrese Maxey signs long-term max deal

The Sixers signed Tyrese Maxey to a $203.85 million five-year max deal.

28) OKC retain Aaron Wiggins

The OKC Thunder retained Aaron Wiggins on a five-year $47 million deal.

29) Isaiah Joe commits to Thunder

Isaiah Joe committed his long-term future to the Thunder with a four-year $48 million deal.

30) Tobias Harris moves to Detroit

The Pistons and Tobias Harris will reunite as the forward signed a two-year $52 million contract.

31) Isaiah Hartenstein signs with OKC

The OKC Thunder signed Isaiah Hartensitein to a four-year $86 million contract.

32) Jalen Smith moves to Chicago

Jalen Smith will play for the Bulls next season after agreeing to a three-year $27 million contract.

33) Drew Eubanks to play for Jazz

The Jazz added Drew Eubanks on a two-year $10 million contract.

