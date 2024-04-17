2024 NBA Playoff TV schedule: Games and channels explored

As the Play-In Tournament kicks off, the NBA has already begun rolling out its TV schedule for the playoffs. The final games will be played on Friday, with the postseason officially getting underway over the weekend.

Starting off in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics will begin their first-round series on Sunday. The series will go on until May 5th if all seven games are needed. Game 1 will air on ABC in an afternoon matchup. Game 2 and 3 will also be nationally televised, but on TNT.

Moving on to the No. 2 seed New York Knicks, they will begin their series on Saturday. They are slated to face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat. This series will end on May 4th at the latest. In regards to the TV schedule, Game 1 will air on ESPN. The next two games will be televised on TNT, with Game 4 being broadcasted on ABC.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The other series starting off on Sunday is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers. Game 1 and 4 will air on TNT, Game 2 will be on NBA TV and Game 3 can be seen on ESPN.

Wrapping up the Eastern Conference series is the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Orlando Magic. This series will be on a similar schedule as the Celtics' series. Game 1 is slated for ESPN, with Games 2 and 3 being aired on NBA TV. Game 4 is going to be an afternoon matchup that airs on TNT.

Western Conference NBA playoff TV schedule

Moving over to the Western Conference NBA playoffs, the top seed is the OKC Thunder. They will face either the New Orleans Pelicans or Sacramento Kings. This series is slated to begin on Sunday night, with the first three games all being aired on TNT.

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers will battle it out in round one. They will play Game 1 on Saturday night on ABC. The following two games are slated for TNT, with Game 4 being back on ABC.

Coming in at 3/6 matchup is the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Phoenix Suns. They're scheduled to play Game 1 Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. As for the TV schedule, the first four games will rotate between ESPN and TNT.

One series that everyone has circled for round one is the Dallas Mavericks taking on the LA Clippers. These teams will be adding another chapter to the rivarly that's been building in recent years.

This series will start on Sunday, and go until May 5th at the latest. Games 1 and 4 will be on ABC, Game 2 will air on TNT, with ESPN getting Game 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback