2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture after win over Memphis Grizzlies (April 6): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a four-game winning streak, with their latest coming against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Saturday. Joel Embiid led Philly with a 30-point double-double as they notched up a comprehensive 116-96 win and improved to 43-35 in the East. The Sixers are now placed eighth and have tied with the Miami Heat (placed seventh) for the wins.

They are followed by the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks who are ninth and tenth in the East respectively. With four games left, the win comes as welcome news for Philadelphia as they hope to finish their regular season on a high.

Embiid propped up 30 points coupled with 12 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points, five rebounds, and as many assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. led the short-handed Grizzlies with 24 points and five assists. Rookie GG Jackson II had 17 points to show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture: Updated standings

The Philadelphia 76ers are placed eighth following their win over Memphis, and unless the Miami Heat fare badly in their remaining games, the Sixers have a chance of finishing seventh seed. With Embiid back in the mix after missing significant time due to injury, the side is finally looking to rebuild the missing chemistry. At 43-35, the Sixers are one of the teams that will likely take part in the play-in tournament for a playoff berth.

Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture: Remaining schedule

Next, the Sixers play the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. The contest against the side that's well out of the playoffs race makes it a trickier matchup since Victor Wembanyama and Co. have nothing to lose. Should Philly dominate like how they did in Memphis, it gives them a chance to finish at a higher seed.

The Philadelphia 76ers play their last three games of the regular season at home. They take on the Detroit Pistons, followed by the Orlando Magic, and finish their campaign against the Brooklyn Nets. Barring the Magic, the Sixers have winnable contests and will hope that the results of a couple of Heat and Indiana Pacers games go their way.

Joel Embiid's return has just tightened the East playoffs picture. He may not be in contention to win consecutive MVP awards, but should the Sixers make the postseason even as the eighth seed, there's every chance they could make a deeper run with the center in good health.

Embiid proved that he was the missing spark since his return from injury, and now the 76ers are looking more at their dominating self.