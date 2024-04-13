2024 Phoenix Suns NBA Playoffs Scenario after win vs Sacramento Kings (April 12): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a last-gasp win over the Sacramento Kings 108-107 behind Jusuf Nurkic’s go-ahead free throw. Phoenix, which is in the middle of a season-ending three-game road swing, outdueled the hosts late to eke out a victory. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker delivered the telling blows but coach Frank Vogel got contributions from across the roster.

The grueling victory inched the Suns’ record to 48-33 and assured them of no lower than the No. 7 seed in the West totem pole. However, they are trying to avoid the hellish play-in tournament by completing a sweep of their final three games on Sunday at Minnesota.

The Phoenix Suns remain in the hunt for the sixth seed and final guaranteed playoff ticket

The Phoenix Suns have to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Sunday to complete the first half of the task. They will then need the help of the LA Lakers (46-35) to beat the New Orleans Pelicans (49-32) to grab the sixth rung in the Western Conference ladder. If Phoenix and New Orleans end the regular season with identical records, the Suns take the final outright playoff spot as it owns the tiebreaker.

If Durant and the Suns do their job and win but the Pelicans beat the Lakers, they drop to No. 7. Their opponents in the 7-8 play-in tournament round will depend on what happens to the Sacramento Kings (45-36) and the Golden State Warriors (45-36). If LA, Sacramento and Golden State finish with the same record, the Suns get a rematch with the Kings.

The Suns could also face the Lakers in the play-in tournament

Kevin Durant could fail to lead the Phoenix Suns on Monday and fall to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be a costly defeat as the Suns will drop to the play-in tournament if LeBron James and Co. escape with a win in New Orleans.

In that scenario, the Suns and the Lakers have the No. 7 and 8 seeds, respectively. It will stay that way if the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings both lose their final regular-season games. The Dubs and the Kings have to stumble as both own the tiebreaker over the Lakers. LeBron James and Co. will only earn a higher seed than both if they end up with a better win-loss slate.

Many are hyped up win-or-go-home showdown between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors as the 9th and 10th-placed teams in the West. If that doesn’t happen, a battle royale between the Phoenix Suns led by Kevin Durant against LeBron James’ Lakers isn’t a bad alternative.