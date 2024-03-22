The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak on Thursday by getting past the Atlanta Hawks, 128-115 at Footprint Center. The win improves them to 41-29 and keeps them in contention for the sixth seed in the playoffs.

According to the updated playoff picture on the official league site, Phoenix climb to the seventh spot to leapfrog the Sacramento Kings. Both teams have the same number of losses (29), with the Suns ahead by a win.

After getting off to a solid start in January, the Suns unit endured a couple of back-to-back losses that saw them slip the rungs.

While the win doesn't necessarily put them in the sixth seed, it does give them the momentum to carry forward when they play the San Antonio Spurs next. On the game front, Devin Booker led with 30 points, while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Phoenix Suns' Playoffs Picture: Updated Standings

The win sees the Phoenix Suns (41-29) tie with the Dallas Mavericks. The latter are ahead with their superior conference record and are currently the sixth seed following their 113-97 win over the Utah Jazz. Phoenix has a relatively easy string of games to start with before things get tougher as they play some of the best teams in the West.

They will hope for a few results to go their way while hoping to continue their winning streak. The Kings play the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers next, and losses to one of the teams will help the Suns hang on to seventh place.

Phoenix Suns' Playoffs Picture: Remaining games

The Suns now have 12 games left in the calendar regular season. They hit the road for a five-game away run starting with two contests against the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 25. They jet off to Denver next to take on the Nuggets and later the table toppers, OKC Thunder.

A four-game homestand follows this before embarking on a three-game road trip to end the season. They play the LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and cap off their regular season by taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Given their current run of form, the Suns are a cinch to win over the Spurs, but with the Western Conference race heating up, the Suns' aspirations to make the playoffs by avoiding the play-in only get more challenging when they face the remaining teams — all of whom are pegged to make the playoffs.