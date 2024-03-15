2024 Phoenix Suns’ playoffs picture following big loss vs Boston Celtics (March 14): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Boston Celtics cruised past the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 127-112, sending the Western Conference team stumbling to their 28th loss of the season. The Suns occupy a critical position in the Western Conference playoff race as several teams are tightly packed between the fifth and 10th positions.

The Celtics became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with the win and the Philadelphia 76ers suffering a loss tonight. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns, despite forming a new "big three" at the beginning of the season, continue to struggle and face mounting questions about their potential for the season.

Let's examine the current playoff scenario for the Phoenix Suns and explore their path to the postseason.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: Team standings

The Suns currently hold the eighth spot with a 38-28 record. Above them are the New Orleans Pelicans in fifth place with a 39-26 record, the Sacramento Kings in sixth with a 39-26 record and the Dallas Mavericks in seventh with a 38-28 record.

The Suns are ahead of the LA Lakers, who are in ninth place with a 36-31 record, and the Golden State Warriors, who are in tenth place with a 34-31 record.

Should they remain at the bottom echelon of the West’s playoff picture, they are in for a tough first round. They have a 2-5 record against the West’s top four teams and 0-2 against the OKC Thunder and the LA Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: Schedule

The Suns will next face the Charlotte Hornets, before clashing against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs twice.

They will face a challenging stretch towards the end of the season, with matchups against all playoff teams including the Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans (twice), Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), LA Clippers (twice) and Sacramento Kings.

According to Tankathon, the Suns have the third toughest schedule in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: What needs to happen

The Suns big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has yet to play together in 30 games this season. As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Suns' priority should be to maintain their health and improve the chemistry among their key players.

While role players like Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Royce O'Neal have been fairly consistent, the Suns are constructed around star power, which needs to be more cohesive and effective for them to break out of the logjam in the bottom of the West.