2024 Phoenix Suns Playoffs Picture after win vs San Antonio Spurs: Updated standings, schedule, and more (March 23)

The Phoenix Suns racked up their third straight win in as many games, beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-106 at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 57 points as the Suns stayed in contention for the playoffs without needing to go through the play-in tournament.

Having improved to 42-29 with the emphatic victory over the Spurs, Phoenix is sixth, ahead of the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks. Durant ended his evening with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Booker, meanwhile, had a game-high 32 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Bradley Beal had a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists. The Spurs, meanwhile, had no notable contributions except for Victor Wembanyama (13 points) and Keldon Johnson (14 points) as Phoenix notched up a solid win.

Phoenix Suns' Playoffs Picture: Updated Standings

The victory on Saturday propels the Suns (42-29) ahead of two playoff contenders the Kings (41-29) and the Mavericks (41-29).

Sacramento climbed up a rung following their 109-107 win over the Orlando Magic. The Suns have s chance to stay sixth seed, as they have another contest against San Antonio coming up.

The real challenge begins soon after when they face a string of top-tier Western Conference starting with the defending champions Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Mar. 27.

Phoenix Suns' Playoffs Picture: Remaining games

The Suns play four more games on the road — all West Coast outings. They play the Spurs again at the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 25, the Nuggets on Mar. 27 and the OKC Thunder on Mar. 29 before taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Apr. 1.

Thaat will be followed by a four-game homestand. They end their final three games on the road. with one of them coming against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Their current run of form makes the Phoenix Suns favorites to avoid the play-in. With the acquisition of Beal last summer, Phoenix were favorites to win the championship, but their campaign was derailed early following injuries to Booker and Beal.

Now, with the trio taking the floor regularly, the team has enough games to build more cohesion and chemistry as they get ready for a grueling playoff run. Only time will tell if their run goes sine-wave, as they play a tough slate of games for the remainder of March.