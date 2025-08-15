2025-26 LA Lakers Complete Schedule Breakdown, Key Dates, Roster & more

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 15, 2025 04:32 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
2025-26 LA Lakers Complete Schedule Breakdown, Key Dates, Roster & more. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers' schedule for the 2025-26 NBA season was released on Thursday. Following a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 3 seed, the Lakers retooled the roster to compete better. The new schedule has its fans even more excited about how the team will fare in its upcoming campaign.

The biggest offseason news for the Lakers has to be Luka Doncic signing a three-year, $160.8 million contract extension. LeBron James opting into his $52.6 million player option comes in a close second. With both superstars set, the Lakers look ready to make some noise next season.

LA Lakers key dates for 2025-26 schedule

Right off the bat, the LA Lakers will be in the limelight, headlining the new season with a showdown against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Two nights later, they will get their first look at the Minnesota Timberwolves, who eliminated them in the playoffs.

LeBron James and Co. arguably have their easiest stretch in early to mid-November. During that span, they will face the Charlotte Hornets, the New Orleans Pelicans twice and the Utah Jazz twice. A Christmas Day showdown against the Dallas Mavericks is one of the NBA’s marquee matchups.

January 2026 will welcome the Lakers to a brutal eight-game road trip starting with a showdown against their nemesis, the Denver Nuggets. The LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks are a few of the teams they will face during that stretch.

Following the punishing away games, the LA Lakers return to Southern California for an eight-game homestand. The Golden State Warriors, OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic will visit them.

The Lakers will close the season with games against the Thunder twice, the Mavericks, the Warriors, the Suns and the Jazz.

The NBA announced 34 nationally televised games for the LA Lakers, tied with the Warriors and Thunder, making them a staple for basketball fans.

LA Lakers roster heading into the 2025-26 season

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves headline the new-look Lakers. Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia make up the veteran additions.

Coach JJ Redick will again have Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Christian Koloko, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent. Rookies Eric Dixon, Arthur Kaluma, Adou Thiero and Augustas Marciulionis look to earn spots on the team.

Starters2nd3rd4th
Luka DoncicGabe VincentMarcus SmartRJ Davis
Austin ReavesDalton KnechtAdou ThierroBronny James
LeBron JamesJarred VanderbiltJake LaRaviaAugustas Marciulionis
Rui HachimuraMaxi KleberEric DixonArthur Kaluma
Deandre AytonJaxson HayesChristian Koloko

Doncic, James and Reaves are shoo-ins as starters. Ayton likely takes over the starting center job from Hayes. Hachimura, a fixture in Redick’s first five, likely holds on to that spot.

