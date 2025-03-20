2025 Dallas Mavericks playoff picture after tough loss vs Indiana Pacers (Mar. 19): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks gave a gritty performance on Wednesday but lost 135-131 to the Indiana Pacers. PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall, Max Christie and Kai Jones had solid outings in the loss. The defeat was the Mavericks’ fourth straight and ninth in their last 10 games.

The loss to the Pacers, followed by the Phoenix Suns’ 127-121 win against the Chicago Bulls, was crucial for the Mavericks. They are now tied with the Suns, who won the season series (3-1), with a 33-37 record. If the play-in tournament started today, Devin Booker and Co. would clinch the No. 10 seed and send the Mavs on vacation.

With roughly a month left in the regular season, the Mavericks can still pull off the improbable and pip the Suns for the 10th seed.

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture:

Updated Standings

Here is where the Mavericks stand in the Western Conference playoff jostling:

Rank Team W L GB 1 OKC Thunder 57 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 45 25 12.5 3 LA Lakers 43 25 13.5 4 Denver Nuggets 44 26 13.5 5 Memphis Grizzlies 43 27 14.5 6 Golden State Warriors 40 29 17 7 LA Clippers 39 30 18 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 40 31 18 9 Sacramento Kings 35 33 21.5 10 Phoenix Suns 33 37 24.5 11 Dallas Mavericks 33 37 24.5

The Mavericks need to end with a better record than the Suns to earn a Play-In Tournament spot.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture:

Remaining schedule

The Dallas Mavericks have a tough ending to their season. They will play on the road in seven of their remaining 12 games. After the loss to Indiana, the Mavs go home to face the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas will travel East for games against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls. They start April with a rematch with the Nets before taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

Every Eastern Conference team the Mavericks will face during that stretch is looking to improve their records. No team, not even the Nets, who are vying for a Play-In spot, will give the Mavs an inch.

Following the Hawks game, the Dallas Mavericks will start a two-game mini-series in Los Angeles against the LA Clippers. If the hobbled team remains in contention for a play-in tournament spot, their last two home games will be crucial. They host the LA Lakers on April 9 before taking on the Toronto Raptors two nights later.

The Mavericks close their regular season away from their fans with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injuries remain a thorn in Mavericks' side

Anthony Davis, who has played only one game for the Dallas Mavericks after arriving from LA, could return soon. He has been recalled from the G League so he could appear Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Expand Tweet

Even if Davis returns, the Mavericks remain an injury-riddled team. Kyrie Irving is out for the season. Dereck Lively II (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dante Exum (hand) and Caleb Martin (hip) do not have specific return dates. Klay Thompson, dealing with an illness, will eventually be cleared to play but the roster is depleted.

Dallas' season hinges on the return of key players from injuries.

