2025 Dallas Mavericks playoff picture after win vs Bulls: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 29)

The Dallas Mavericks padded their play-in bid with their narrow 120-119 road victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. They relied on a solid collective effort to stay in the mix for the last two remaining play-in spots in the Western Conference with the victory.

Klay Thompson had 20 points on 5-of-10 from 3-point territory to lead six Mavericks in double-digits. Anthony Davis, meanwhile, played his second straight game and had all-around numbers of 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks, with Spencer Dinwiddie adding a double-double of 14 points and 11 assists.

The win was the second in a row for Dallas, which improved to 37-38 for the season, a game and half ahead of the idle Phoenix Suns for the final play-in tournament spot out in the West.

Let's look at the Dallas Mavericks playoff picture as of March 29, including updated standings, remaining schedule and more.

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture: Updated standings

At 37-38, the Dallas Mavericks are currently at ninth spot in the Western Conference and would be in the play-in tournament if it started today. Behind them battling for the remaining play-in spot are the Sacramento Kings, who are just a half-game behind at 36-38, and the Phoenix Suns at 35-39.

The back-to-back wins the Mavericks have chalked up of late considerably helped their chances in the play-in race. The Mavs have been working around a restructured lineup following a series of tough injuries to their key players.

Here are the updated Western Conference standings as of March 29:

Updated Western Conference standings as of March 29 -- Source: ESPN

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Dallas Mavericks have seven games left in their regular season assignments. Four will be at home, including their next two against the Brooklyn Nets on March 31 and Atlanta Hawks on April 2, respectively, while three are on the road.

Of their remaining games, only the Nets (24-51) are already officially eliminated from the playoff race. Their other games are against teams who are still in the mix for the postseason, including the LA Clippers, whom they play back-to-back on April 4 and 5 in Los Angeles, the Lakers, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The latter three teams are all fortifying their spots in the top 6 for an outright playoff spot and are out to get as many victories as they can in the home stretch.

Dallas Mavericks playoff picture: Potential play-in opponents

If the Mavericks keep their hold of the ninth spot or finish at 10th place, they will battle either the Kings or the Suns in the first play-in phase. Against Sacramento, Dallas has had a hard time this season, losing all of their three matches, while versus Phoenix they won 1 of 4 games.

In the event Dallas survives the first hurdle, it'll play the loser between currently No. 7 Golden State Warriors and No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Mavericks beat the Warriors in 2 of 3 games, while versus the Timberwolves, they are 1-2 this season.

A Mavericks sweep of the play-in phase will see them earn a date against the West top seed OKC Thunder in the playoff proper.

