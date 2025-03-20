2025 Denver Nuggets playoff picture after rough loss vs LA Lakers (Mar. 19): Updated standings, schedule and more

Without Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets suffered a 120-108 loss to the LA Lakers on Wednesday. This loss could impact playoff positioning as both teams continue to compete for better standings. Denver's record dropped to 44-26 and they allowed Los Angeles to tie their season series.

Aaron Gordon carried the Nuggetsfor the second straight game without Jokic and Murray. He finished the game with 26 points behind a 9-for-14 clip and added 11 rebounds. The inefficient shooting from the Nuggets from behind the arc (13-for-30) and the free throw line (13-for-21) were costly.

Denver had no answer for Luka Doncic, particularly in the first quarter when the Slovenian dropped 21 points, three rebounds and three assists. Despite the loss, the Nuggets remain in firm contention for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets playoff picture:

Updated Standings

Here is where the Nuggets stand in the Western Conference playoff jostling after Wednesday’s game:

Rank Team W L Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 57 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 45 25 12.5 3 LA Lakers 43 25 13.5 4 Denver Nuggets 44 26 13.5 5 Memphis Grizzlies 43 27 14.5 6 Golden State Warriors 40 29 17 7 LA Clippers 39 30 18 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 40 31 18 9 Sacramento Kings 35 33 21.5 10 Phoenix Suns 33 37 24.5

Denver Nuggets playoffs picture:

Remaining schedule

If the Denver Nuggets finish the season strong, they could surge to the No. 2 spot based on their schedule. They play 8 of their last 12 games at home where they are 23-11.

The loss to the Lakers was part of a four-game road trip that will include stops in Portland and Houston. After visiting the Rockets, the Nuggets will stay in Mile High City for five straight games. They will host the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Spurs all have something to play for, so it will not be an easy stretch for the home team.

The Denver Nuggets travel to Chase Center for a showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Apr. 4. Nikola Jokic and Co. already secured the season series against the Dubs, but the Warriors are looking to climb the standings. It will be another interesting matchup between the two teams.

After visiting San Francisco, the Nuggets alternate between home and away games to close out the season. They host Indiana two nights after the Warriors game and then travel to Sacramento to square off against the Kings. The Nuggets play the Grizzlies in Denver before capping off the season with another game in Houston.

The games against the Grizzlies and the Rockets could decide who gets the No. 2 seed. A win by Denver against the Grizzlies would give them the season series and head-to-head tiebreaker.

Mike Malone’s team lost 128-108 to the Rockets in mid-January, so they have to win their last two games in April to secure the head-to-head battle.

