2025 Denver Nuggets playoffs scenario after brutal loss vs Timberwolves: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 1)

The Denver Nuggets suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Tuesday night, falling short in double overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a career-best performance from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Jokic poured in 61 points on an efficient 18-for-28 shooting while adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but Denver ultimately fell 140-139.

Aaron Gordon delivered a strong complementary performance with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Christian Braun and Russell Westbrook combined for 30 points — scoring 18 and 12, respectively. Despite multiple chances to seal the game in both overtime periods, the Nuggets couldn't close it out.

With the Nuggets up 139-138 in the second overtime period, Westbrook came up with a clutch steal but couldn't capitalize on a fast-break layup. Minnesota recovered, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker was fouled by Westbrook as he launched a last-second 3-pointer with 0.1 ticks left.

Alexander-Walker sank his first two free throws before intentionally missing the third to seal the gritty win for the Timberwolves.

The loss snapped Denver’s two-game winning streak and marked its fourth defeat in the last eight contests.

Denver Nuggets playoff picture: Updated standings

The Denver Nuggets dropped to 47-29 with the loss, maintaining their hold on the third seed in the Western Conference but now just half a game ahead of the surging LA Lakers, who have won two straight.

They remain 2.5 games ahead of the No. 5 Golden State Warriors and three games ahead of both the Memphis Grizzlies and Timberwolves, who sit at 44-32.

Despite the setback, Denver still has a realistic shot at climbing to the No. 2 seed, as the Houston Rockets hold just a two-game edge over them.

Denver Nuggets playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The final six games will be crucial not just for the Denver Nuggets but for the entire Western Conference race. According to Tankathon, Denver has the ninth-toughest remaining schedule based on opponent win percentage.

Their final stretch is evenly split between home and road matchups. After Tuesday’s double-overtime loss, they return home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, followed by a road showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

They will then host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday before heading to Sacramento for a matchup with the Kings next Wednesday.

The Nuggets will close out the regular season with two key matchups against teams they are battling in the standings — hosting the Grizzlies on April 11 before traveling to Houston for a potential playoff-seeding decider against the Rockets on April 13.

