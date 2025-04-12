2025 Denver Nuggets playoffs scenario after win vs Grizzlies: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 11)

The Denver Nuggets put on a defensive clinic in the fourth quarter to rally for a 117-109 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Denver limited Memphis to 14 fourth-quarter points to grab a crucial win against an opponent competing for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Nikola Jokic put on another mind-boggling display, scattering 26 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists to carry his team to the finish line.
The Nuggets improved to 49-32, half a game ahead of the LA Clippers, who took on the Sacramento Kings as of press time. Denver retains the No. 4 spot following the victory and will keep that slot with another win on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.
Denver trailed 59-53 at halftime before decisively winning the second half 64-50. The Nuggets will host a series in the first round of the playoffs with a win in Houston.
Denver Nuggets playoff picture
Updated standings
Here is where the Nuggets stand after Friday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies:
The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers are 2-2 in the season series. Still, Denver gets the tiebreaker because of a superior record (31-20) against Western Conference opponents compared to LA (27-23).
However, the Nuggets are still in a must-win situation. They can't afford the Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33) to tie them due to Minnesota's edge in the season series (4-0). The clearest path for the Nikola Jokic and Co. to host a first round playoff series is a victory against the Houston Rockets in two nights.
Updated schedule
Denver's only remaining game is a showdown with the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Rockets, already assured of the second seed in the Western Conference, have already rested its key players. Houston coach Ime Udoka has unsurprisingly made health a priority, a strategy that will likely continue against the Nuggets.
Houston, which lost lost 134-117 to the LA Clippers on Wednesday, trailed the LA Lakers 85-68 with seven minutes left in the third quarter on Friday. The Denver Nuggets should capitalize on a golden opportunity against the Rockets in their final meeting of the season.
