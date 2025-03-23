2025 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after loss vs Hawks: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 22)

The Golden State Warriors began a six-game road trip on Saturday at the State Farm Arena against the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors played without Steph Curry due to a hip injury suffered on Thursday in the win over the Toronto Raptors. They had a rough start to the first quarter and failed to mount a comeback.

Ad

Jimmy Butler finished with 25 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the Warriors' 124-115 loss. Moses Moody added 20 points, while Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga had 16 points off the bench.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With their loss, the Warriors dropped to 41-30 for the season. Let's look at Golden State's playoff picture, including updated standings, schedule and more.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture: Updated Standings

The Warriors remained sixth in the Western Conference standings at 41-30, ahead of the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. They need to finish the season strong if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.

Ad

Golden State is just ahead by 0.5 games on the Clippers and Timberwolves, while the Kings, Suns and Mavericks might have a hard time catching up. Nevertheless, it's better to get as many wins as possible in hopes of not just avoiding the play-in but also finishing in the Top 4.

The Warriors are just 2.5 games behind the LA Lakers for the fourth spot. They still have a chance to have a homecourt advantage for the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

Western Conference Standings as of March 22. (Photo: NBA.com)

Golden State Warriors playoff picture: Remaining Schedule

The Warriors have 11 games left on their schedule, seven of which are on the road. They continue their trip on Tuesday when they visit the Miami Heat followed by stops in New Orleans, San Antonio, Memphis and Los Angeles. They end their trip on April 3 against the LA Lakers.

Ad

Golden State's next set of games will be versus the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets before a short trip to Phoenix. They face the Spurs at home again on April 9, the Blazers for their final road assignment on April 11 and the season finale on April 13 against the LA Clippers.

Out of their final 11 games, the Warriors will face six teams with losing records. That means six are against some of the best teams like the Grizzlies, Lakers, Rockets, Nuggets and Clippers.

Ad

Golden State Warriors playoff picture: Potential First Round matchup

If the NBA playoffs start today, the Golden State Warriors will be the sixth seed and get matched up against the Denver Nuggets. It's a tough matchup since Nikola Jokic just takes over games and has the size advantage against Golden State's frontcourt players.

Expand Tweet

Golden State is 0-2 versus the Nuggets this season though their April 4 matchup will be the first one with Jimmy Butler on the Warriors roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.