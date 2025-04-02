2025 Golden State Warriors playoff scenario after clutch win vs Grizzlies: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 1)

Steph Curry dropped a season-high 52 points to propel the Golden State Warriors over the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125. It was a huge win for the Warriors with a lot of playoff implications. They now own the tiebreaker against the Grizzlies if they finish the regular season with an identical record.

Jimmy Butler contributed 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Draymond Green dropped a triple-double. The former Defensive Player of the Year finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. It was one of Golden State's best overall performances of the season, with Curry stealing the show with 12 3-point shots made.

With Tuesday's big victory, the Warriors improved to 44-31 for the season with seven games remaining. Let's look at the updated 2025 playoff scenario for the Golden State Warriors, including the updated standings, remaining schedule and potential first-round postseason matchup.

Golden State Warriors playoff scenario: Updated standings

The Golden State Warriors are now 44-31 after their big win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They passed the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings and are now the fifth seed. They could still climb and make it into the Top 4 if everything goes right.

Golden State is just two games behind the LA Lakers, a team with one of the hardest remaining schedules in the league. The Houston Rockets are at the No. 2 spot and are harder to catch, while the Denver Nuggets also have a manageable finish to the regular season.

On the other hand, the Warriors are now ahead of the Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers. These three teams can still pull off a good run, though it would take a catastrophic finish for the Golden State to fall in the play-in tournament spots.

Here's the updated Western Conference standings after Golden State's win:

Updated NBA standings as of April 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

Note: This could change depending on the result of the remaining games for April 1.

Golden State Warriors playoff scenario: Remaining Schedule

The Golden State Warriors have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NBA. They have seven games left in the regular season, three on the road and four at home. They face the LA Lakers next on April 3 at Crypto.com Arena before returning home to battle the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

After those two games at Chase Center, the Warriors take a trip to Phoenix, then back home to welcome the San Antonio Spurs. They fly to Portland for the penultimate game of the season before the regular season finale against the pesky LA Clippers.

Golden State Warriors playoff scenario: Potential first-round matchup

If the playoffs started today, the Golden State Warriors are the No. 5 seed and will face the LA Lakers in the first round. It's a dream matchup for both fan bases, who seemingly hate each other on social media.

It's Steph Curry vs. LeBron James once again, but in a different setting. The Lakers have owned the Warriors in the regular season, though they have not faced the latest version that includes Jimmy Butler.

Here's the latest playoff picture:

Latest playoff picture. (Photo: NBA.com)

The Warriors take on the Lakers on April 3 as they try to avoid a regular-season series sweep.

