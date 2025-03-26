2025 Golden State Warriors playoffs picture after shattering loss to Heat: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 25)

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 112-86 beatdown at the hands of the Miami Heat on Tuesday. In Jimmy Butler's highly awaited return to South Beach, the Dubs fell behind 57-40 at halftime and never recovered. The loss dropped the Warriors to 41-31, half a game ahead of the LA Clippers (40-31) for a guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Without Curry, the Dubs limped to a disappointing loss. Butler, who received a smattering of boos every time he touched the ball, struggled. The former Heat superstar finished the game with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 14 points, four assists and two steals.

The Golden State Warriors are now 0-2 during a crucial five-game road trip. They have to step up to prevent the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-32) from moving past them in the standings.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture

Updated standings

Here's where the Warriors stand after their loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday:

Rank Team W L Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 59 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 46 26 13.5 3 Denver Nuggets 45 28 15 4 LA Lakers 43 28 16 5 Memphis Grizzlies 43 28 16 6 Golden State Warriors 41 31 18.5 Play-in Zone 7 LA Clippers 40 31 19 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 41 32 19 9 Sacramento Kings 35 36 24 10 Phoenix Suns 35 37 24.5

Golden State Warriors playoff picture

Updated schedule

The Warriors will finish their five-game road trip with visits to New Orleans, San Antonio, Memphis and Los Angeles. The Pelicans have been eliminated but have relished the role of spoilers. San Antonio remains hopeful of a play-in spot, while games against the Grizzlies and the Lakers will be crucial.

After the tough stretch away from San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Apr. 4. Two nights later, they take on the Houston Rockets. Following the back-to-back games at Chase Center, the Warriors travel to Phoenix for their final meeting against the Suns.

The Nuggets, Rockets and the Suns are usually tough opponents for the Warriors. With playoff positioning heating up, these games are likely to be even more fiercely contested. The showdown in Phoenix will be interesting as Kevin Durant and Co. desperately try to hold off the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in ticket.

The Warriors will alternate home and road games in their last three outings. They host the Spurs on Apr. 9, before traveling to Portland for another game against the Blazers two nights later. Steph Curry and Co. cap off the regular season against the LA Clippers, the team they are in a race with for a guaranteed playoff spot.

