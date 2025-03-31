2025 Golden State Warriors playoffs scenario after blowout win vs Spurs: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 30)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 31, 2025 03:36 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors playoff scenario after blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors improved to 2-2 during a current five-game road trip with a 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Steph Curry’s team holds a 43-31 record for the fiercely contested No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. The two-time MVP had a rough shooting night, but the Dubs’ balanced attack allowed them to cruise to the finish line.

Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal. Jimmy Butler, who had 13 points, eight assists, four steals and three rebounds, stood out with his two-way impact. Buddy Hield came off the bench to deliver 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The all-around contribution was crucial after Curry struggled in his second game back from a pelvic injury. Golden State hopes to keep winning to grab at least an outright playoff berth.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture:

Updated standings

Here is where the Warriors stand in the Western Conference after Sunday's games:

RankTeamWinsLossesGames Behind
1OKC Thunder6212--
2Houston Rockets482614
3Denver Nuggets472815.5
4LA Lakers452917
5Memphis Grizzlies443018
6Golden State Warriors433119
Play-in Tournament zone
7Minnesota Timberwolves433219.5
8 LA Clippers423220
9 Dallas Mavericks373825.5
10Sacramento Kings363826
Golden State Warriors playoff picture:

Updated schedule

The Golden State Warriors have a tough schedule as the season winds down. For Dubs fans, it is important to remember the Warriors own the season series against Minnesota (3-1). If both end with the same record, the Warriors stay out of the play-in tournament because of the tie breaker.

The worry for the Warriors is the LA Clippers, who already beat them thrice. LA moves on or gets the higher seed in case of a tie.

The Golden State Warriors will cap of their season-high six-game road trip with stops in Memphis and Los Angeles. Steph Curry and Co. can catch up with both with back-to-back victories. The Dubs are only two games behind LA and one adrift of the Grizzlies.

The Warriors return to San Francisco to host the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets. Both will try to beat the home team because they are in the race for the No. 2 spot in the West.

Golden State closes the regular season with alternating home and away games. They begin the stretch in The Valley to face the Phoenix Suns before hosting the San Antonio Spurs. The road brings the Dubs to Portland and then return home to battle the Clippers.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Michael Macasero
हिन्दी