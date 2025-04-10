2025 Golden State Warriors playoffs scenario after brutal loss vs Spurs: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 9)

The Golden State Warriors’ chase of an outright playoff berth took a big hit with a 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Steph Curry and Co. led 92-84 with 9:43 left in the fourth quarter before wilting late. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes drained a dramatic 27-footer at the buzzer to upset the Dubs in San Francisco.

Less than 24 hours after handing the Phoenix Suns a 133-95 beatdown, the Warriors started hot in the first quarter before struggling in the second. Curry’s team regained its dominance in the third period but lost the final frame 38-23.

Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry combined for 58 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals, but their effort went down the drain. They could not carry the team past an injury-riddled team with nothing left to play but pride.

The Golden State Warriors entered the game at No. 5 in the Western Conference. They fell two spots below after the upset loss at the hands of the Spurs who did not have Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Jeremy Sochan.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture

Updated standings

Here is where the Warriors stand after Wednesday’s shocking loss to the Spurs:

Team Rank Win Loss Games Behind OKC Thunder 1 66 14 -- Houston Rockets 2 52 28 14 LA Lakers 3 49 31 17 Denver Nuggets 4 48 32 18 LA Clippers 5 48 32 18 Memphis Grizzlies 6 47 32 18.5

Play-In Tournament Zone Golden State Warriors 7 47 33 19 Minnesota Timberwolves 8 46 33 19.5 Sacramento Kings 9 39 41 27 Dallas Mavericks 10 38 42 28

The Warriors trail the Memphis Grizzlies (47-32) with two games left in the regular season. If they end with the same record as Ja Morant’s team, they earn the guaranteed playoff spot. Golden State won the season series (3-1), which will give the team the tiebreaker over Memphis.

If the Dubs and the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33) also finish with the same win-loss slate, the Warriors again hold the advantage. The Warriors need to win their last two games and hope the Grizzlies finish 1-for-1 to earn an outright ticket to the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture

Updated schedule

After the loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors will travel to Rip City for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Like the Spurs, the Blazers are out of the running for a play-in tournament, but they are also capable of pulling an upset against the Dubs.

Golden State ends its 2024-25 campaign with a showdown against the LA Clippers in the Bay Area. Fireworks are to be expected as the Clippers look to grab the No. 4 seed and host a first-round playoff series.

