2025 Golden State Warriors playoffs scenario after close win vs Raptors: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 20)

The Golden State Warriors notched their 16th win with Jimmy Butler on the roster Thursday night, edging out the Toronto Raptors in a tight 117-114 victory at home. The win boosted their record to 41-29, with just two losses so far this month.

However, the celebration was dampened by concerning news, as Steph Curry exited the game in the third quarter after landing hard on his back during a drive. Before going down, Curry was red-hot, scoring 17 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting clip.

Even with Curry sidelined, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green carried the Warriors across the finish line — Butler tallied a triple-double with game-highs in both assists and rebounds, while Green led the team in scoring with 21 points.

Off the bench, Quinten Post lit it up from beyond the arc, pouring in 18 points all on triples, while Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski chipped in with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Updated standings

After Thursday's action, the Golden State Warriors still sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. They hold a 1.5-game cushion over the seventh-seeded LA Clippers.

They are currently two games behind the fifth-place Memphis Grizzlies, three games back from both the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets and third-seeded LA Lakers, and trail the second-place Houston Rockets by four games.

While a climb to the second seed isn’t out of the question, securing the fourth seed and home-court advantage seems more realistic, especially considering they’re 23-14 at Chase Center this season.

If the playoffs started today, they’d face the LA Lakers in the first round — a team that’s beaten them three times this year.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

Per Tankathon, the Golden State Warriors’ remaining strength of schedule sits around the middle of the league. Over their final 12 games, they’ll face key matchups against direct playoff race rivals such as the Rockets, Nuggets, Grizzlies and both LA teams.

Fortunately, they also have several games against teams out of postseason contention, including a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans and two matchups against the struggling San Antonio Spurs, who are without stars Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.

Among the tightly packed Western Conference contenders, Golden State has the second-easiest remaining schedule — only the Minnesota Timberwolves have a softer slate. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers face the most difficult run, followed by the Kings, Grizzlies, Rockets and Nuggets.

Up next, though, the Warriors face a challenging six-game road swing starting Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, followed by matchups with the Heat, Pelicans, Spurs, Grizzlies and Lakers.

For Warriors fans, all eyes will be on Curry’s health — if his injury turns out to be minor, Golden State can continue their momentum and push for an even stronger playoff position.

