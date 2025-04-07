2025 Golden State Warriors playoffs scenario after loss vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 6)

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 106-96 home loss on Sunday to the Houston Rockets. Golden State dropped to 46-31 after the defeat but remained at No. 4 in the Western Conference. With four games remaining, the Warriors can surpass the third-ranked LA Lakers (48-30) or fall to the play-in tournament.
The Warriors held a 28-18 first-quarter lead before the visiting team took the next three periods 88-72. Steph Curry and Co. decisively lost the fastbreak points battle 26-12 and the points in the paint showdown 56-40 to lose the game. Houston’s defense limited Curry to three points behind 1-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-8 from deep.
Brandin Podziemski continued his hot form, delivering 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Buddy Hield came off the bench to contribute 20 points, two rebounds and two assists. However, Curry’s struggles were too much for the hosts to overcome.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Golden State Warriors playoff picture
Updated standings:
Here is where the Warriors stand after Sunday’s games:
The Denver Nuggets own the tiebreaker against the Golden State Warriors, so they have the advantage in case of a tie. The LA Clippers also get better positioning if they end the regular season with the same record as the Dubs.
Golden State won the season series against Minnesota (3-1) and Memphis (3-1), giving them the edge in a tiebreaker. Depending on how the Warriors and the four teams in the middle of the standing do, the playoffs picture could be different after a week.
Golden State could move up to No. 4 or drop to the play-in tournament.
Golden State Warriors playoff picture
Updated schedule
The Golden State Warriors do not have an easy path to end the regular season. They have road games in Phoenix and Portland and host the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers to determine their playoff seeding.
The Dubs are in a good position to host a first-round playoff series if they finish strong. If they struggle, they will likely go through the play-in tournament where they lost to the Sacramento Kings 118-94 last year.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.