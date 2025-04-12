2025 Golden State Warriors playoffs scenario after win vs Blazers: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 11)

The Golden State Warriors staved off an upset in their third game in four nights, taking down the Portland Trail Blazers 103-86 to improve to 48-33 and, for now, climb out of the play-in picture.

Ad

Jimmy Butler led the way for Golden State in the must-win, capitalizing on a short-handed Blazers squad missing most of its starters due to injuries. The ex-Heat star tallied 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds on just 10 shots in 28 minutes, guiding the Warriors to a crucial victory.

Steph Curry finished with 14 points on 14 attempts, while Buddy Hield chipped in 16 off the bench for the Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the Trail Blazers, it was the reserves who stepped up. Jabari Walker posted 19 points and six rebounds, and Rayan Rupert added 15. Rookie big man Donovan Clingan recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With only one regular season game left, the Warriors are trending upward and have put themselves in a strong position to dodge the play-in tournament. Here's where things currently stand.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture: Updated standings

Friday’s win lifted Golden State to 48-33, pushing them to sixth in the Western Conference standings. They leapfrogged the Minnesota Timberwolves, who share the same record but lose the tiebreaker.

Ad

The Warriors now sit just half a game behind the LA Clippers, whom they’ll face in a pivotal regular season finale.

Although Golden State holds the No. 6 spot, a play-in appearance is still a possibility. As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater outlined on X (formerly Twitter), the Warriors' postseason fate hinges on Sunday's result.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the Warriors beat the Clippers on Sunday, they lock in the No. 6 seed. If they lose, they’re likely to fall to No. 7 — unless Minnesota also loses to Utah in their finale, which could be without Anthony Edwards.

In that case, Golden State would face the Grizzlies in the first play-in matchup as the No. 8 seed.

If they were to lose that game, they'd then face the winner of the Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks play-in clash, with their season on the line.

Ad

Golden State Warriors playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Golden State Warriors wrap up their regular season against the LA Clippers on Sunday — the same night the Western Conference standings will be finalized.

With seeds No. 4 through No. 8 still up in the air, the matchup is critical not just for Golden State’s hopes to avoid the play-in, but for the Clippers' shot at securing homecourt advantage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.