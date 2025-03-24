2025 LA Clippers playoff picture after tough loss vs Thunder: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 24)

As the regular season comes to a close, the LA Clippers are one of many teams still fighting for playoff position. They had a chance to gain some ground Sunday night but ended up falling just short against a clear-cut contender in the West.

The Clippers found themselves on National TV to face off against the OKC Thunder. It would end up being a competitive matchup, with things coming down to the wire. However, despite strong performances from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, LA wound up losing 103-101.

With his loss, the LA Clippers find themselves with a 40-31 record on the season. Heading into their final 11 games of the year, here is an updated outlook on where they fall in regards to the Western Conference playoff picture.

Where do LA Clippers sit in Western Conference standings after loss vs Thunder?

After holding on to a top-six seed in the West for some time, the Clippers have taken a dip in the standings following their loss to the Thunder. They now find themselves in eighth place but are in striking distance of climbing back up during these final weeks.

As things currently stand, the Clippers are only one game behind sixth place. This is a highly-coveted spot, as it means avoiding the play-in tournament. LA will have their hands full getting back up the standings with a pair of red-hot teams ahead of them. The Minnesota Timberwolves currently sit in seventh place with a 41-31 record, and the Golden State Warriors are in sixth at 41-30.

Staying in eighth place would mean having to play more games before officially beginning postseason action. If things remain this way, LA will face off against the Timberwolves to see who will finish as the No. 7 seed.

Breaking down the LA Clippers' upcoming schedule

Luckily for the Clippers, they have a chance to end the season on a strong note. They still have some tough matchups ahead, but their remaining schedule is rather favorable to them.

Among their tougher opponents in the coming weeks include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. LA also plays the Warriors in their regular season finale, which could end up being an important game.

Aside from these matchups, the Clippers have a chance to stack up a lot of wins down the stretch. They are set to face the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and have a pair of meetings with the Dallas Mavericks. Seeing that these teams aren't competing for much at this point in the year, LA could take full advantage.

Who are the LA Clippers' potential playoff opponents?

With the standings being so tight, there is no telling who the LA Clippers will end up playing in round one of the playoffs. There are multiple scenarios that result in different opponents.

If they were to climb back up to the sixth seed, LA would square off with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Finishing seventh might be the most favorable outcome, as they'd square off with an inexperienced Rockets team. In the event LA comes out of the play-in with the eighth seed, they'd have to battle the OKC Thunder.

