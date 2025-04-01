2025 LA Clippers playoffs scenario after win vs Magic: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 31) 

The LA Clippers capped off a crucial four-game road trip with a 96-87 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. LA, which improved to 43-32 for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, will play its next five games at home. The Clippers remain in a good position to climb up the rankings and even grab an outright playoff berth if they can sustain their winning form.

Ad

The Clippers trailed in the first quarter 28-22 before winning the next three periods 74-59. LA’s defense stood firm while its dominant work on the glass paved the way for the win. Ivica Zubac and Co. won the rebounding battle 47-32, including 11-6 on the offensive end.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden combined for 41 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Harden had seven steals to highlight the superstar point guard’s effort on defense. Zubac contributed 18 points, 20 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass, and five assists.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After finishing the road swing with a 3-1 record, the LA Clippers look to do better when they return to Intuit Dome.

LA Clippers playoff picture

Updated standings:

Here is where the Lakers stand in the Western Conference after Monday’s game:

Rank Team Win Loss Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 63 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets (playing as of press time) 49 26 14 3 Denver Nuggets 47 28 16 4 LA Lakers (playing as of press time) 45 29 17.5 5 Memphis Grizzlies 44 31 19 6 Golden State Warriors 43 31 19.5 Play-in Tournament zone 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 43 32 20 8 LA Clippers 43 32 20 9 Dallas Mavericks 37 38 26 10 Sacramento Kings 36 39 27

Ad

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the season series against the Clippers (3-0), which will give them the tiebreaker. Minnesota earns the higher seed if it ends the regular season with the same record as Harden and Co.

LA's advantage is its season series edge against the Warriors (3-0). Regardless of what happens on Apr. 13, the Clippers own the tiebreaker. If LA and Golden State share the same record, the Clips get the advantage.

Ad

LA Clippers playoff picture

Updated schedule:

After doing well on the road, the LA Clippers can move up the standings by doing even better at home in their next five games. Intuit Dome in LA will host the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks twice, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. The Clippers will not get an easy pass as all the teams, including perhaps the Spurs, still have something to play for.

Ad

Expand Tweet

LA closes the regular season with games against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers already own the season series against the Dubs, but they will still go all out for a win. A victory by the Clippers would pull down the Dubs and improve their chance for an automatic playoff spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback