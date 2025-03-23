2025 LA Lakers playoff picture after brutal loss vs Bulls: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 22)

The LA Lakers suffered a disappointing 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night to end their five-game homestand. There was plenty of excitement before the game after LeBron James and Rui Hachimura were cleared to return from their respective injuries.

Ad

However, the Lakers had a sloppy second half as they were outscored by the Bulls 81-53 in the final 24 minutes of the game. James looked rusty in his first game since injuring his groin on March 8. Luka Doncic scored 29 of his 34 points in the first half as the Purple and Gold dropped to 43-27 for the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Let's look at the LA Lakers' latest playoff picture, including the updated standings, remaining schedule and more.

LA Lakers playoff picture: Updated Standings

The Lakers remained at the No. 4 spot (43-27) in the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets and just half a game behind the No. 3 spot currently occupied by the struggling Denver Nuggets.

Despite being in a Top 4 spot, the Lakers are still in danger of falling off to the play-in tournament spots if they can't finish the season strong. They are just 0.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and 2.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves are creeping up, and are just three games behind the Lakers. It will take a tremendous choke job for the Purple and Gold to fall outside the Top 6, so their fanbase shouldn't worry, especially with everyone healthy.

Western Conference Standings as of March 22. (Photo: Google)

LA Lakers playoff picture: Remaining Schedule

The Lakers have 12 games remaining on their regular season schedule. They start a four-game road trip on Monday in Florida, visiting the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. They then face the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies before returning home.

Ad

LeBron James and company will welcome the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans for a three-game homestand. Four of the last five games will be on the road, with the lone home game on April 12 against the Rockets.

The four road games are versus the OKC Thunder twice, the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers. It's a tough schedule for the Lakers since only the Magic, Bulls, Pelicans and Blazers have a losing record.

Ad

LA Lakers playoff picture: Potential First Round matchup

If the playoffs started today, the Lakers will be matched up against the Memphis Grizzlies. They are dealing with injuries, so the Purple and Gold have a great shot at advancing to the next round. However, the best team in the NBA, the OKC Thunder, are likely waiting in the Western Conference semifinals.

Expand Tweet

If that will be the case, the Lakers can test themselves against the Thunder in the final week of the season when they visit them in back-to-back games on April 7 and 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback