2025 LA Lakers playoff picture after massive win vs Denver Nuggets (March 19): Updated standings, schedule and more 

Superstar guard Luka Doncic powered the LA Lakers past the Denver Nuggets 120-108 during Wednesday's home showdown. While both Western Conference heavyweights were missing key players, the outcome gave LA a critical boost amid its pursuit of the second seed.

Ad

Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle) and star point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) were sidelined for the second straight outing. Meanwhile, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James (groin) missed his sixth consecutive contest, leaving Doncic as the matchup's clear-cut biggest star.

He didn't disappoint, tallying a game-high 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four 3-pointers, shooting 47.6% in just three quarters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The five-time All-Star did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 21 points as LA pulled away early behind a season-high 46-point opening stanza.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves added 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two triples, shooting 50.0%.

Doncic and Reaves' one-two punch allowed LA to control the game from start to finish, with its advantage swelling as high as 30 points. This afforded Doncic valuable fourth-quarter rest.

The Lakers' victory marked their third straight and ninth in a row at Crypto.com Arena as they continue to withstand James' prolonged absence.

LA Lakers playoff picture: Updated standings

With Wednesday's victory, LA (43-25) overtook Denver (44-26) for the West's third seed. The teams are one game behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets (45-25), who have won eight consecutive outings. However, the first-placed OKC Thunder (57-12) are well out of reach for the Lakers with just 14 contests remaining.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, LA holds a four-and-a-half game lead over the seventh-seeded LA Clippers (39-30), putting it in a prime position to avoid the play-in tournament.

LA Lakers playoff picture: Remaining schedule

While the Lakers are thriving, they have the NBA's third-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .553.

Among their final 14 outings, eight are against teams over .500. This includes two contests apiece against OKC and Houston.

Ad

LA resumes its five-game homestand on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks (38-30), where it will look to extend its victory streak to four games.

Also Read: "Bro misses Darvin Ham" - LA Lakers fans react as Michael Malone makes striking claim about JJ Redick's coaching

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback